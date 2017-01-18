Pipeliner CRM Releases Gmail Inbox App

Working Seamlessly With the Products You Use

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Pipeliner CRM today announced the release of its Gmail Inbox App that allows users, of one of the world's most popular email clients, to seamlessly work with Pipeliner CRM from inside Gmail.

The Pipeliner CRM Gmail Inbox App is part of the Pipeliner CRM Google Chrome Extension, and allows full and powerful integration between Pipeliner CRM and Gmail. This allows users who work within Gmail, and who don't want you to have to switch back and forth to utilize Pipeliner's instant intelligence, visualized right from inside Gmail. Now users can create new contacts, leads, opportunities and accounts in Pipeliner CRM directly from Gmail or enrich the ones that already exist. Plus they can setup tasks and appointments, save attached documents and a host of other time saving activities.

"Gmail and Google in general has become such an important system for so many businesses and individuals. And as you saw with our recent Microsoft Outlook Add-in release, we at Pipeliner are dedicated to making it easy for our users to leverage their other business tools seamlessly with our CRM," said Nikolaus Kimla, Founder and CEO of Pipeliner CRM. "As we know many salespeople use email as their primary business tool so allowing them to work inside it while at the same time leveraging Pipeliner CRM seamlessly is a win/win for both individual salespeople and their managers."

The Gmail Inbox App Quick Create feature enables a user to create a record from within Gmail as a new account, contact, lead, opportunity, task, appointment. The Quick Create feature also rapidly allows users to save an email contact and its attachments as:

A Feed Message to Leads, Opportunities, Accounts and Contacts.

A Document to Leads, Opportunities, Accounts and Contacts. They can also save email attachments only as Documents.

For any email in your Gmail Inbox, a user can view all contacts, accounts, leads, opportunities, tasks, and appointments associated with email addresses -- without switching between Pipeliner CRM and Gmail. When composing a new message to their contacts a user can add both contacts and even other sales team members as recipients.

The Smart Inbox Preview Pane enables a user to review all associated contacts, accounts, leads, opportunities and activities directly within their online Gmail. They do not have to leave Gmail to obtain more details about the contact they are currently speaking with. Through the Preview Pane, users can preview data from Pipeliner CRM related to a selected email. Click on any email in their inbox, and the Pipeliner CRM Gmail Inbox App matches data from the sender and recipients with data in Pipeliner CRM.

For more on Pipeliner or to download a 14-day free trial, please visit:

About Pipeliner CRM



is a software system that enables salespeople and teams to understand their sales process and accelerate opportunities toward a close, while saving time and maintaining focus. Pipeliner CRM overlays organizational features atop a visual interface, creating a worktool that adapts to and grows with the organization.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and Vienna, Austria, Pipeliner CRM has offices in the UK, Sweden, Slovakia, and India. Engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and (at)PipelinerCRM or visit us at

Image Available:

Embedded Video Available:

Contact:

Colleen Toumayan

Email:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3100163



PressRelease by

Pipeliner CRM

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/18/2017 - 16:51

Language: English

News-ID 518469

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pipeliner CRM

Stadt: LOS ANGELES, CA





Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease