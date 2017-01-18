Higher Logic Acquires Socious to Solidify Leadership in the Online Community Space

Acquisition Enables Higher Logic to Deliver Expanded Platform Capabilities, Bolster Development and Professional Services Teams

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- , the leader in cloud-based community platforms, today announced it has acquired , a community software company focused on serving the non-profit and B2B enterprise markets. This acquisition accelerates Higher Logic's continued drive to provide organizations with the industry's most complete engagement platform along with world-class services -- all designed to help organizations retain and grow members and customers.

"Organizations increasingly recognize that revenue growth and market expansion depend on more engaged members and customers," said Rob Wenger, CEO of Higher Logic. "As separate companies, Higher Logic and Socious took complementary approaches to empowering our clients to achieve this goal. The addition of Socious, along with , helps us deliver innovative products and services to the market faster."

Higher Logic was recently named a Leader in the inaugural IDC : Worldwide Online Communities 2016 Vendor Assessment, which notes that building relationships with customers will be the most important business priority over the next 12 months. The combined company will support more than 270,000 communities, totaling more than 37 million community members. This includes the nation's foremost non-profits and associations, such as ASAE, as well as enterprises, including Discovery Education.

"This is a great opportunity for two passionate community providers to come together and further enhance online community software," says Paul Schneider, CEO of Socious. "We offer some great community features and tools that will complement Higher Logic's overall engagement platform, and we're looking forward to working with the entire team to create the best community solution for members and customers."

Higher Logic is an industry leader in cloud-based community platforms. Organizations worldwide use Higher Logic to bring people all together, by giving their community a home where they can interact, share ideas, answer questions and stay connected. Our goal is to help your organization with deeper engagement and meaningful interactions for your members, customers and prospects. Everything we do -- the tools and features in our software, along with our services, partnerships, best practices -- drives our ultimate goal of making your organization successful.

Founded in 2002, Socious offers software and services to help associations and user communities take a members-first approach to growing and engaging their membership. Socious's MemberCloud platform manages millions of members for many of the world's top associations and companies. Socious provides a full range of professional services to help organizations manage their membership, grow their community, and plan events.

Amanda Orr



Kickstart Consulting for Higher Logic

+1 (202) 248-6766





More information:

http://www.higherlogic.com



PressRelease by

Higher Logic

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/18/2017 - 17:02

Language: English

News-ID 518470

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Higher Logic

Stadt: WASHINGTON, DC





Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease