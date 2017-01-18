       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Hazadous Materials Management


Integrated System Europe 2017

During the Integrated System Europe 2017, COMM-TEC will present its new products and manufacturers. COMM-TEC is also celebrating its 30 year anniversary as a firm

ID: 518476
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(PresseBox) - COMM-TEC will be presenting its new products on stand A 42, in hall 2. Products include; LCD and OLED displays for LG professional use, the COMM-TEC Collaboration Hub, the all-in-one solution for the huddle room, the newest Newline touch screens for professional use in firms and other facilities, new AV streaming and IPTV applications, as well as a lift system from the newly listed manufacturer ?Flatlift?. The newest solutions for audio and presentations, as well as the new AV network solution DAISY NET II, manufactured by COMM-TEC, will also be presented.
The exhibition booth will be subdivided into 4 focus areas. In the focus area ?Digital Signage?, COMM-TEC will show integrated digital signage solutions from a combination of professional LG displays, SWEDX displays/steles, BrightSign media players and Onelan?s content management solutions and signage player. Barco?s ClickShare presentation system and their projector portfolio will be presented on almost 30m². All of the new products from the ClickShare family and a new highlight can be experienced live. In the exhibition area ?Racks & Mounts?, the new room booking system ?Evoko Liso?, and the brand new, motorized mount display ?DB2? by Arthur Holm can be seen. Products from the manufacturer Flatlift will also be presented for the first time. Hardware and software solutions from the German manufacturer Teracue are shown in the top area of AV streaming/IPTV/Videowall. New signal management products by Gefen, tvONE, ZeeVEE and Just Add Power demonstrate the variety of the COMM-TEC portfolio in the area of video distribution, switching, editing and transmission.
On the first day of the fair, the ?COMM-TEC anniversary booth party? will take place in the evening, celebrating the 30 year anniversary of the firm with its invited clients and partners. For those interested, further information can be found at: www.comm-tec.de/de/events/messen/ise.html
 

Die COMM-TEC GmbH mit Sitz in Uhingen ist eine der größten und renommiertesten Distributionsorganisationen für Kommunikations-Technologie in Europa, mit Niederlassungen und Vertriebsbüros in ganz Europa und Asien. www.comm-tec.de





Company information / Profile:

Die COMM-TEC GmbH mit Sitz in Uhingen ist eine der größten und renommiertesten Distributionsorganisationen für Kommunikations-Technologie in Europa, mit Niederlassungen und Vertriebsbüros in ganz Europa und Asien. www.comm-tec.de

PressRelease by

published by: PresseBox
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/18/2017 - 17:28
Language: English
News-ID 518476
Character count: 2415
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: COMM-TEC GmbH
Stadt: Uhingen


Number of hits: 59

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Hazadous Materials Management




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.572
Registriert Heute: 21
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 227


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z