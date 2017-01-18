Dream Office REIT Q4 2016 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Office REIT's website at and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Office REIT's website at and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is focused on owning, acquiring, leasing and managing well-located, high-quality central business district and suburban office properties. Its portfolio currently comprises approximately 20.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in major urban centres across Canada. Dream Office REIT's portfolio is well diversified by geographic location and tenant mix. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

P. Jane Gavan

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 365-6572





Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Rajeev Viswanathan

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-8959

Dream Office REIT

