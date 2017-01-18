Dream Global REIT Q4 2016 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX: DRG.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Global REIT's website at and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Global REIT's website at and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Global REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 12.6 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed use properties across Germany. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Dream Global REIT

P. Jane Gavan

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 365-6572





Dream Global REIT

Tamara Lawson

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-6560





Dream Global REIT

Alexander Sannikov

Senior Vice President, Commercial Properties

(416) 365-4106





More information:

http://dream.ca/global/



PressRelease by

Dream Global REIT

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/18/2017 - 17:31

Language: English

News-ID 518482

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Dream Global REIT

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease