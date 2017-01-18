       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Dream Industrial REIT Q4 2016 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. (ET)

Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079

For International please dial: 416-216-4169

Passcode: 6478 507#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Industrial REIT's website at and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Industrial REIT's website at and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns a portfolio of 215 primarily light industrial properties comprising approximately 16.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key industrial markets across Canada. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:
Brent Chapman
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 365-5265


Lenis Quan
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-2353



