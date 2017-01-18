       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Q4 2016 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- DREAM ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX: DRA.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, on Monday, February 27, 2017.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Alternatives Trust's website at and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Alternatives Trust's website at and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Alternatives Trust provides an opportunity for Unitholders to invest in diversified hard asset alternative investments, including real estate, real estate loans and infrastructure, including renewable power, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to provide predictable and sustainable cash distributions to Unitholders on a tax efficient basis, and re-position and grow its assets to increase the value of its business and its distributions to Unitholders over time. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:
Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust
Michael J. Cooper
Portfolio Manager
(416) 365-5145


Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust
Pauline Alimchandani
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-5992


Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust
Kim Lefever
Investor Relations
(416) 365-6339



More information:
http://www.dreamalternatives.ca



Firma: Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


