F-Secure, Frontier Communications Team to Make Password Management Easy

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Cyber security provider has partnered with Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) to make it easier for Frontier customers to protect personal information using Frontier's new Secure PWD is an easy-to-use password management app, powered by F-Secure, which securely stores a user's login credentials and generates unique passwords. Frontier is one of the first F-Secure operator partners to include F-Secure's password management technology within its product portfolio.

"Consumers access hundreds of online sites every day and must create and remember numerous usernames and passwords. Frontier's Secure PWD service creates easy to remember passwords for multiple accounts but backs up those passwords with a complex `behind the scenes' system that thwarts online hacks," stated Brent Heilman, Director of Product Development for Frontier Secure, a service of Frontier Communications. "Secure PWD makes password management easy and painless; customers no longer have to compromise online security for convenience."

Utilizing , Secure PWD stores passwords, usernames, PIN codes and even credit card details that can easily be accessed on any device, at any time with a single password. Users can also automatically fill in necessary login information to a website with just one click, no longer needing to reset forgotten passwords.

According to F-Secure's Vice President of North America Operator Sales Timo Laaksonen, password management is a practical way to address consumer concerns about online threats, making it an increasingly attractive offering for F-Secure's operator partners and their customers.

"Passwords are the first line of defense against attackers looking to compromise online accounts," said Laaksonen. "We're thrilled our long-term partnership with Frontier is expanding to provide F-Secure's password management technology to all of Frontier's Multi-Device Security users. Now, Frontier Secure customers can enjoy the security benefits of both malware protection and password management in a single package."

Frontier's PWD service was launched in December 2016 and is available to all existing and new Frontier Secure customers as part of its Multi-Device Security offering.

F-Secure is a European cyber security company with decades of experience in defending enterprises and consumers against everything from opportunistic ransomware infections to advanced cyber attacks. Its comprehensive set of services and award-winning products use F-Secure's patented security innovations and sophisticated threat intelligence to protect tens of thousands of companies and millions of people. F-Secure's security experts have participated in more European cyber crime scene investigations than any other company in the market, and its products are sold all over the world by over 200 operators and thousands of resellers.

Founded in 1988, F-Secure is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

