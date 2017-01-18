Brandywine Homes Hires Two Vice Presidents for Development

Industry Veterans Brian M. Geis and Eric E. Everhart to Oversee Due Diligence, Entitlements and Project Management for Southern California Infill Homebuilder

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- , a pioneer of infill development in Southern California, announced today it has hired two industry veterans to serve as vice presidents of development. Brian M. Geis, former senior project manager with William Lyon Homes, and Eric E. Everhart, former senior project manager for Van Daele Development Corp., will perform duties related to due diligence, entitlements and overall project management of communities within the Brandywine portfolio.

"Brian and Eric are experienced real estate professionals who will enhance our team," said Brandywine Homes' President Alex G. Hernandez. "I look forward to their contributions to Brandywine's execution of successful infill housing communities."

Geis consulted for several companies about land acquisition, entitlement, site planning, market research, project design and due diligence before he joined William Lyon Homes in 2015. Before that, he was vice president of merchant homebuilding for Brookfield Residential, development director and project manager for Brookfield Homes, project manager for Catellus Residential Group and Canaan Construction. He began his career as a fiscal and economic analyst with Stanley R. Hoffman Associates in Los Angeles. Geis has a master's degree in urban planning with an emphasis on built environment and a bachelor's in anthropology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Before he was at Van Daele, Everhart was vice president of development for City Ventures, a residential developer specializing in high-density, urban and downtown infill housing in California, and vice president of development and director of finance for The Olson Company, overseeing urban infill developments in Orange County and greater Los Angeles. Everhart has also worked with J.M. Peters, The Anden Group, Shea Homes, Hearthside Homes and Forecast Homes. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in business management with an emphasis on finance and accounting from California State University, Fullerton.

Brandywine Homes is a private homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed over 60 communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there -- making a positive contribution to the community.

