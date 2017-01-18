Dream Unlimited Corp. Q4 2016 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX: DRM)(TSX: DRM.PR.A) will be releasing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream's website at and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream's website at and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream is one of Canada's leading real estate companies with approximately $14.5 billion of assets under management in North America and Europe. The scope of the business includes residential land development, housing and condominium development, asset management for four TSX-listed trusts, investments in and management of Canadian renewable energy infrastructure and commercial property ownership. Dream has an established track record for being innovative and for its ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.

