Media Advisory: Government of Canada to Announce Support for Community Infrastructure in Slave Lake, Fort Vermilion and Barrhead

(firmenpresse) - SLAVE LAKE, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- As part of the Government of Canada's celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation, members of the media are invited to attend an important event with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.

Stay Connected

Twitter: , ,

Hashtag: #Canada150

Website: , , .

Facebook:

Instagram:

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Contacts:

Carolina Calderon

Acting Regional Communications Manager, Alberta Region

Western Economic Diversification Canada

Edmonton, Alberta

780-495-6892





More information:

http://www.wd.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Western Economic Diversification Canada and Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/18/2017 - 17:40

Language: English

News-ID 518491

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Western Economic Diversification Canada and Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program

Stadt: SLAVE LAKE, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease