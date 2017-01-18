       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media Advisory: Government of Canada to Announce Support for Community Infrastructure in Slave Lake, Fort Vermilion and Barrhead

(firmenpresse) - SLAVE LAKE, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- As part of the Government of Canada's celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation, members of the media are invited to attend an important event with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.

Stay Connected

Twitter: , ,

Hashtag: #Canada150

Website: , , .

Facebook:

Instagram:

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Contacts:
Carolina Calderon
Acting Regional Communications Manager, Alberta Region
Western Economic Diversification Canada
Edmonton, Alberta
780-495-6892



More information:
http://www.wd.gc.ca



Western Economic Diversification Canada and Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program
SLAVE LAKE, ALBERTA


