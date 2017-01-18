London & UK SEO Citation Building Professional Marketing & Copywriting Launched

Lorenas Mileris Marketing, a digital marketing company based in London, launched a variety of SEO and internet marketing services for local businesses in London and other UK cities. The company provides SEO on-page optimization, citation and link building, professional copywriting marketing and other marketing services.

Internet marketing has grown considerably over the past decade, as more and more people use the internet for a variety of shopping and consumer purposes. Recent surveys show that more than 90% of all clients have used online reviews or internet search engines to find both online and offline products and services, thus making online visibility essential for overall business success.



Google searches are particularly important, since it is through the search giant that many people find businesses and services. Traffic studies show that roughly two thirds of all keyword-specific traffic go to the top three search results, with more than 95% going to the first page of Google results. This means that businesses without a visible presence on the first Google page are missing out on an important source of organic traffic.



The company provides extensive search engine optimization (SEO) services for local businesses. With recent Google algorithm updates focusing more and more on on-page html optimization, keyword relevance and local searches, SEO expertise becomes essential for effective digital marketing strategies. Lorenas Mileris Marketing provides SEO services such as on-page optimization, citation building for increased local visibility, link building strategies, local directory listings and more.



The London digital marketing agency also offers reputation management services, enabling businesses to provide quick, reliable response to online reviews on a wide range of review platforms.



Other services include web design and mobile optimization, professional copywriting marketing, citation building, lead generation, local video marketing, content marketing and social media campaigns.





