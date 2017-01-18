Boston Business Journal Names Fuchs an Innovation All-Star

Co-founder of Wentworth Institute of Technology's Accelerate wins prestigious award for promoting entrepreneurship

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Monique Fuchs, Ph.D., Associate VP, Innovation + Entrepreneurship at Wentworth Institute of Technology, was named a in the education category. Dr. Fuchs, co-founded , in 2012 to bring innovative thinking and entrepreneurial confidence to Wentworth students.

Every year, the Boston Business Journal chooses Innovation All-Stars; a group which represents the most innovative and enterprising technology leaders in Massachusetts. Twelve people were honored in eight categories by the Journal.

"Creating and inventing are core competencies in our ever changing work environments," said Dr. Fuchs. "We guide students to love a problem, think of a fresh idea to solve it, then take that idea to the next level by making a product and learning to position it for impact in the market. The process builds both curiosity and confidence by pushing participants to take risks and solve real problems while collaborating across disciplines and with external industry professionals."

With a strong maker culture, Accelerate student ideas range from re-engineering the pedicab experience to designing a harness vest for outpatient infusion treatment, and include an improved organizer for nail polish, an adaptable form for casting complex concrete forms, and a bike light that revolutionizes the interaction between cars and bicyclists. Students from a variety of majors focus on product creation and social impact. Since its inception, more than 5000 participants have engaged in different programs at the Accelerate center and over 1000 students formed interdisciplinary teams.

Fuchs lives with her family in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Accelerate, Wentworth Innovation + Entrepreneurship Center, was formed in May 2012 to build innovative thinking and entrepreneurial confidence among students impacting their career trajectory. One mission of the Center is to help prepare students with critical competencies relevant for changing industries. The Center's focus on experiential learning allows students to solve real needs, iterate ideas, and building confidence by taking risks with small projects and big ideas. The Center promotes interdisciplinary collaboration and intentional networking among students, alumni, industry, and the Boston community. To learn more, visit

