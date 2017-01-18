Hurricane Flooding Prepping Survival Preparedness Ideas Guide Launched

Carlton Investments LLC, a California City company, launched a survival preparedness guide for a wide range of extreme situations. The guide features solutions for survival during hurricanes, tornadoes and floods, as well as for social disasters such as rioting or terrorist attacks.

Survival preparedness is essential in a variety of situations where immediate contact with the exterior becomes impossible, or when natural or social incidents disrupt the normal flow of everyday life.



Prepping consists of a series of skills mostly having to do with ensuring food, shelter, and other basic survival requirements, usually for a limited period of time. While these skills may not seem necessary in most areas, increasing rates of natural and artificial disasters prove that being prepared for extreme situations could make the difference between life and death, especially in areas prone to natural disasters.



Furthermore, many of the survival preparedness skills are very useful for a variety of outdoor activities, and people whose jobs involve solitary outdoor or wilderness activities might find many of the basic prepping skills essential.



How To Do Survival, the new survival guide launched by Carlton Investments, consists of a wide variety of instructions on how to develop basic survival skills, as well as how and when to apply them.



The guide features a variety of survival solutions for situations such as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, terrorist attacks, riots and more. The ideas are presented in an accessible manner, and all the instructions have been designed to be as efficient and easily applicable as possible.



How To Do Survival provides extensive information on identifying the basic, most necessary items in case of an extreme incident, and on how to store them for immediate access. The guide also provides a variety of tips on which types of products to purchase to ensure optimum preparedness in case of natural or social disasters.



The guide is currently priced at $49.97 and it comes with a 60 day full refund guarantee.





Comments on this PressRelease