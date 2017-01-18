Cox, Castle & Nicholson Announces 2017 Partners

Seven attorneys move up the ranks as partners

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- , one of the preeminent full-service law firms focused on real estate in the United States, proudly announces the election of seven new partners -- marking the firm's largest class of new partners in recent years. Christian Cebrian, Christian Dubois, Julian Freeman, Corin Korenaga, Stephen Li, Erik North and David Schwartzman were all elected to the partnership effective January 1. Each of them contributes a wealth of knowledge and substantive experience in a variety of real estate arenas, from financing and joint ventures to real estate development, retail and commercial leasing, land use and environmental compliance, and affordable housing.

"Cox, Castle & Nicholson has been on a sustained trajectory in recent years in a variety of practice areas. These intelligent, uniquely skilled and talented individuals have contributed greatly to the firm's success and their contributions have resonated with our clients," said , senior partner on Cox, Castle & Nicholson's Executive Committee. "These elevations to partnership reflect the firm's alignment with the real estate industry and advance the firm's collaborative culture. The individual talents of each of these newly elected partners strengthen our firm in many emergent and dynamic practice areas."

Christian Cebrian came to the firm after clerking with the Environmental and Natural Resources sections of the California Attorney General's Office and the California Assembly Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials. He advises residential, commercial and renewable energy developers, public agencies and utilities on land use entitlements and environmental strategies. He has been ranked as a Rising Star by Northern California Super Lawyers.

Christian Dubois is a real estate transactional attorney specializing in the financing and development of affordable housing projects and mixed-income projects, including all aspects of the finance, acquisition, disposition, rehabilitation and construction of projects funded by private activity bonds, federal and state tax credits, and various other types of public financing.

Julian Freeman is a real estate transactional attorney with broad experience in the acquisition, disposition, development and leasing of office, industrial and retail projects throughout the western United States and routinely handles over 2 million square feet of commercial lease transactions annually. Julian is a recent graduate of the NAIOP SoCal Young Professionals Group for outstanding leaders in real estate under the age of 35.

Corin Korenaga is a transactional real estate attorney experienced in handling all aspects of complex real estate acquisition, disposition and development transactions. He also represents national and regional owners of office, industrial and retail properties, having negotiated leases as to more than 3 million square feet of space throughout the United States. He has been ranked as a Rising Star by Southern California Super Lawyers.

Stephen Li is a transactional attorney who represents both borrowers and lenders in closing complex secured-financing transactions for a broad range of real estate assets. His clients include pension funds, private clients, homebuilders, developers, major domestic and foreign banks and other investment institutions.

Erik North specializes in representing borrowers and lenders in a broad range of secured financing. He has extensive management experience working with Fortune 500 clients. Prior to joining the firm, North served as an investigator for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Banking, Finance and Urban Affairs; and held leadership roles with the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He has been ranked as a Rising Star by Southern California Super Lawyers.

David Schwartzman is a transactional real estate attorney with a practice focused on representing developers, sponsors and institutional investors in all forms of equity financing transactions, including joint ventures, separate accounts, real estate syndications and commingled funds. David also represents developers in construction financing. His clients include office developers, homebuilders, U.S. governmental plans, Canadian pension plans and first-time and institutional fund sponsors.

Cox Castle & Nicholson delivers strategic legal counsel and services to developers, public agencies, energy companies, lenders, investors, joint ventures, pension funds, landlords, tenants, corporations, high net-worth individuals and others in the management of their complex real estate, business and litigation challenges. Founded in 1968, the firm has more than 130 attorneys in offices in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco. For more information, visit

