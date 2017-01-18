Vior Launches New Website and a Revamped Corporate Presentation

(firmenpresse) - QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- SOCIETE D'EXPLORATION MINIERE VIOR INC. (TSX VENTURE: VIO)(FRANKFURT: VL51) - is pleased to announce that it is has launched a newly redesigned website and corporate presentation. This website offers quick and easy access to essential information and features a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's portfolio of gold and rutile properties as well as its investment in Aurvista Gold Corp. The website also has a comprehensive investor section with updated company news and events, financial and stock information, SEDAR filings and corporate governance information.

The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the Company's mission to create value for its shareholders by building a portfolio of overlooked and promising exploration properties in safe jurisdictions in North and South America.

The new website went live, January 12, 2017 and is located at the same address: . "We are very excited about the launch of our new website" said Claude St-Jacques, Vior's Founder and President. "We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to better understand the full potential of our portfolio of assets and investments, as well as learn about our partnership with one of the largest producers of the high-grade titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile in the world." Moreover, we have one of the best exploration teams in the industry and, to the great benefit of our shareholders, we are truly committed to expanding our promising portfolio of precious metals properties in the near future."

Vior's new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of our business activity, corporate milestones, events, as well as investor and financial information. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for our newsletter.

About Vior

Vior's strategy is to generate, explore and develop quality projects in the best proven and accessible mining areas. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team has demonstrated its ability to discover numerous gold deposits and mineral prospects.

