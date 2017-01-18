       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Announces January Dividend

ID: 518510
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0713 per share for January 2017.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2017, and will be paid on February 15, 2017.

For tax purposes, the 2017 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

Contacts:
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.
Christine D'Sylva
Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations
(416) 967-1010 x393

