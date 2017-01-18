BBB Participates in Holiday Giving Tree for South Shore Children

âEvery year, Baker, Braverman & Barbadoro, P.C. takes on a charity for its Holiday Giving, and last year the firm participated in a Giving Tree through Interfaith Social Services in Quincy which is dedicated to improving life for South Shore families in need.

Through this program, IFSS provided the law firm with the names, ages and the gift wishes for 18 children in need. Each participant at Baker, Braverman and Barbadoro selected a child for whom to buy gifts and the firm delivered the gifts to IFSS for wrapping and delivery to the children before Christmas. In total, the IFSS Holiday Giving Tree assisted more than 600 children on the South Shore.



What I loved best about selecting a child to buy gifts for The Giving Tree project, was knowing that I helped keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a little kid who might not otherwise have anything for Christmas, said BBB Paralegal Christine LaRose. By making it part of our firms commitment to help in the community, my gift became part of many more gifts for many more children.



Founded in 1995, [Baker, Braverman & Barbadoro P.C. is a full-service law firm located in Quincy](https://bbb-lawfirm.com/) committed to providing every client with personal attention and superior legal service at reasonable rates. The firms attorneys provide legal advice and counsel to individuals, businesses and families throughout Quincy, Braintree, the South Shore and metro Boston areas. Led by seven partners with a combined 100+ years of experience, Baker, Braverman & Barbadoro's 14 attorneys practice in the following areas: litigation, tax, trust and estate planning, real estate, zoning and land use, corporate law, finance, criminal defense, election law, and divorce and family law. For more information contact [Baker, Braverman & Barbadoro, P.C. 300 Crown Colony Dr #500, Quincy, MA 02169, (781) 848-9610](https://www.google.com/maps/place/Baker,+Braverman+%26+Barbadoro+P.C./(at)42.232304,-71.0177038,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x89e37cd838b13b5b:0x6da19ca22126c57b!8m2!3d42.232304!4d-71.0155151).





