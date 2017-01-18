       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Increased Cash Distribution

(firmenpresse) - ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash distribution of $0.08 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2016 ended December 31, 2016, which represents an increase of $0.005 from $0.075 per unit for the third quarter of 2016.

The fourth quarter common unit cash distribution will be paid on February 15, 2017 to common unit holders of record on February 6, 2017.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of tanker, container and drybulk vessels. The Partnership currently owns 36 vessels, including twenty-one modern MR (Medium Range) product tankers, four Suezmax crude oil tankers, ten Neo Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier. All of its vessels are under period charters to BP Shipping Limited, Cargill International S.A., CMA-CGM S.A., Cosco Bulk Carrier Co. Ltd., CSSA S.A. (Total S.A.), Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana ("Flopec"), Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. Ltd., Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., Pacific International Lines (Pte) Ltd, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras"), Repsol Trading S.A., Stena Bulk A.B., and Capital Maritime.

For more information about the Partnership, please visit our website: .

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. Unless required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common units.

Contact Details:



Jerry Kalogiratos
CEO and CFO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail:

Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc. (New York)
Tel. +1-212-661-7566
E-mail:



http://www.capitalpplp.com



print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

