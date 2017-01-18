Bio-Rad to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Financial Results Thursday, February 23, 2017

(firmenpresse) - HERCULES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) (NYSE: BIO.B), a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 on Thursday, February 23, 2017, following the close of the market. The company will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for 2 PM Pacific Time (5 PM Eastern Time) that day.

To listen, call 855-779-9068 within the U.S. or 631-485-4862 outside the U.S., conference ID: 56053006. You may also listen to the conference call live via a webcast that is available on the "Investor Relations" section of our website under "Quarterly Results" at . The webcast will be available for up to a year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) (NYSE: BIO.B) develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of innovative products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. The company is renowned for its commitment to quality and customer service among university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, as well as the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and food safety industries. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and serves more than 100,000 research and healthcare industry customers through its global network of operations. The company employs more than 8,000 people worldwide and had revenues exceeding $2.1 billion in 2015. For more information, please visit .

