Media Advisory: Transitional housing added to farmhouse shelter in Surrey
ID: 518515
(firmenpresse) - SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Stephanie Cadieux, Minister of Children and Family Development, a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with community partners, will celebrate the construction and expansion of a farmland shelter for adults at risk of homelessness.
Contacts: Sonia Fecteau Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation 604-737-4029
LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Western Economic Diversification CanadaTen community projects in Southern Alberta will receive a total of over $4.8 million through the Government of Canada's , and to help communities modernize ...
SLAVE LAKE, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- As part of the Government of Canada's celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation, members of the media are invited to attend an important event with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minist ...
FORT MCMURRAY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Western Economic Diversification CanadaFourteen communities in northern and central Alberta will receive a total of over $1.7 million through the Government of Canada's and and to help commun ...
STRATHMORE, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Western Economic Diversification CanadaThe communities of Strathmore, Siksika Nation, Airdrie, Banff, Stoney Nation, Standard and Chestermere will receive a total of over $1.6 million through the Govern ...