Partners Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distribution of $0.02083 per Unit

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust ("Partners REIT") (TSX: PAR.UN) is pleased to announce a $0.02083 per Unit distribution for January 2017. The distribution will be paid on February 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2017. Partners REIT currently has 34,036,503 Units outstanding.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan

Partners REIT offers a distribution reinvestment plan whereby residents of Canada may elect to have their cash distributions reinvested in additional units of Partners REIT.

About Partners REIT

Partners REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust, which currently owns (directly or indirectly) 35 retail properties, located in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, aggregating approximately 2.5 million square feet of leasable space. Partners REIT focuses on expanding and managing a portfolio of retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres located in both primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expect", "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to Partners REIT. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Partners REIT's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Partners REIT believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Contacts:



Partners REIT Investor Relations

1 (844) 474-9620 ext. 401





Partners REIT

Jane Domenico

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 855-3313 ext. 501





More information:

http://www.partnersreit.com/



PressRelease by

Partners Real Estate Investment Trust

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/18/2017 - 21:11

Language: English

News-ID 518516

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Partners Real Estate Investment Trust

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease