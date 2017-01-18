Esterline Invitation to 1st Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

Esterline Technologies (NYSE: ESL) plans to announce financial results for its 1st fiscal quarter 2017 on Thursday, February 2, 2017. Esterline will host a conference call featuring remarks by Curtis Reusser, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob George, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following these remarks, there will be a question and answer session. The call is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) and will last approximately one hour. A news release announcing the earnings results will be issued at market close on the day of the call.

To ensure that you are on the call when it begins, we suggest that you access the call approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The conference call will be replayed for one week, starting approximately one hour after the call ends. For callers within the United States, the replay number is 1-855-859-2056. For callers outside the United States, the replay number is 1-404-537-3406. The passcode for both of these numbers is 46097519.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call also will be available on the company website at . If you have any questions, please call Investor Relations at Esterline Technologies at 425-519-1872.

About Esterline:

Esterline Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry specializing in three core areas: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. Operations within the Avionics & Controls segment focus on high-technology electronics products for military and commercial aircraft and land- and sea-based military vehicles, secure communications equipment, systems and components, specialized medical equipment, and other industrial applications. The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, electrical power distribution equipment, harsh-environment connectors and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers. Operations within the Advanced Materials segment focus on technologies including high-temperature resistant materials and components used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes and combustible ordnance and electronic warfare countermeasure products.





