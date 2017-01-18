Teddy Shake Explains Benefits Of Their Gel Pens For Adult Coloring Books

A Teddy Shake spokesperson issued a statement this week explaining the benefits of their gel pens for adult coloring books.

(firmenpresse) - The Teddy Shake gel pens have become a fast favorite for users of [adult coloring books](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_dy0gybEMYAY3T). Company spokesperson Bailey Anderson took some time to explain the benefits of the Teddy Shake pens.



"When you are coloring in an adult coloring book, there is a lot of very detailed strokes you need to make," said Anderson. "Our gel pens have a high-quality tip that can ensure even strokes as you color. The tip is also designed to ensure that there no puddles of ink left behind. Since there is 60% more ink in a Teddy Shake gel pen, people can color for many more hours than with typical gel pens. The final think is the vibrancy of the colors. Teddy Shake gel pens have a range of colors from metallic to milky, neon rainbow and glitter. The color is bold and looks beautiful when the project is complete."



Not only are the Teddy Shake gel pens the perfect [gel pens for adult coloring books](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA), but the pens are also great for use in journaling, scrapbooking, or just simple writing or drawing. The ink in the pens is non-toxic as well as being acid-free and lead-free.



The gel pens are sold exclusively on Amazon.com and have an average customer review rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Amazon.com listing. The current price of the Teddy Shake gel pens is $24.99, or 40% off the retail price. Any order over $49 will ship for free from Amazon.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



Teddy Shake Gel Pens

https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427

Miami, FL, 33131 United States

United States

