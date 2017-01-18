FLIR Systems to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

(firmenpresse) - WILSONVILLE, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2016, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET (4:30 a.m. PT) on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. At this time, a summary presentation of fourth quarter financial results and operating highlights will also be available online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of . Summary fourth quarter and full-year financial data, including segment details, will be available soon after the release of the fourth quarter results and may be accessed online from the Financial Info Database section at .

FLIR has scheduled a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) that morning to discuss its results for the quarter. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call and the accompanying summary presentation may be accessed online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of . A replay will be available after 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT) at this same internet address.

FLIR Systems, Inc. is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of sensor systems that enhance perception and awareness. The Company's advanced thermal imaging and threat detection systems are used for a wide variety of imaging, thermography, and security applications, including airborne and ground-based surveillance, condition monitoring, research and development, manufacturing process control, search and rescue, drug interdiction, navigation, transportation safety, border and maritime patrol, environmental monitoring, and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives (CBRNE) detection. Visit the Company's web site at .

