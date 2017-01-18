Mark Pacpaco Crowned Guitar Center's 28th Annual Drum-Off Champion

Legendary Musicians, World Renowned Drummers, and More Helped Celebrate the Nation's Top Undiscovered Drummers at the Most Anticipated Event in the Drum Community

(firmenpresse) - WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- , the world's largest instrument retailer, announced Mark Pacpaco from West Covina, CA as the winner of on Saturday, January 14th at the Novo in Downtown Los Angeles. As the retailer's longest running artist discovery program, Guitar Center's Drum-Off has unearthed some of today's top emerging drum talent and has become one of the most highly anticipated events in the drum community.

Since the launch of the competition back in August, thousands of undiscovered drummers from across the country signed up to compete at more than 200 regional Guitar Center stores nationwide. From a pool of over 5,000 participants, five talented drummers were chosen to move on to Guitar Center's Drum-Off Finals at The Novo in Los Angeles for a chance to win the coveted grand title. Ultimately, Mark Pacpaco was chosen as the winner of a prize package including endorsement deals, gear and cash valued at nearly $50,000.

West Covina native, Mark Pacpaco was drawn to the drums at the early age of 7. His passion for drumming developed at his local church. He recalls sitting in awe at the drum set at his church even before he could touch the pedal. Recently, Mark turned to YouTube to showcase his talent to the world and now, he'll use this opportunity as a platform to launch his career in music and reach a larger audience. As the winner, Mark will join an esteemed group of talented drummers who have gone on to play for the likes of Prince, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and more.

"Drum-Off is a great competition. I learned so much from my loss last year in the quarter-finals. I saw it as a way to get stronger. Now that I've won, everything has changed. Guitar Center paved the way for me and I don't think I can stop at this point. I hope that my journey continues." -

As the winner of Guitar Center's 28th Annual Drum-Off, Pacpaco will receive:

$25,000

High-end drum kit by DW, Tama, Pearl, Gretsch or Yamaha

Complete set of Sabian, Meinl or Zildjian cymbals

Drum, stick, cymbal and drumhead endorsement deals

VIP Experience at the NAMM Show 2017

Feature in Modern Drummer Magazine

A Roland TD-50KV Electronic Drum Kit and the SPD-SX

GoPro Music Bundle

Performance on Drum Channel

$500 Guitar Center Gift Card

Clinic at Winner's Local Guitar Center

This year's program also included show-stopping performances by Sheila E. and Pete Escovedo complete with a surprise jam with two unsuspecting audience members, collaborative performances by Larnell Lewis (of GRAMMY® Award-winning ensemble Snarky Puppy) and Rashid Williams (John Legend), and a special RockWalk Induction honoring legendary James Brown drummers John "Jab'o" Starks and Clyde Stubblefield. Ultimately, the evening came to a thrilling peak as the five Drum-Off finalists battled it out on stage in front a live audience full of fans and a panel of celebrity judges including: Venzella Joy (Beyoncé), Tony Royster Jr. (Charlie Puth, Jay-Z), Queen Cora Coleman (Dave Chappelle, Beyoncé, Prince) and many more.

The sponsors of Guitar Center's 28th annual Drum-Off of are among the most respected brands in the music industry, which include: DW, Drum Channel, Evans, GoPro, Gretsch, LP, Meinl, Modern Drummer, Pearl, Pro-Mark, Remo, Roland, Sabian, Tama, Vic Firth, Yamaha and Zildjian.

