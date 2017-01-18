North American Energy Partners Year End and Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- North American Energy Partners Inc. ("NAEP" or "the Company") (TSX: NOA)(NYSE: NOA) announced today that it will release its financial results for the Year End and Fourth Quarter ended December 31, 2016, on the evening of Tuesday, February 14, 2017, after market close. Following the release of its financial results, NAEP will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The call can be accessed by dialing:

Toll free: 1-866-521-4887

International: 1-647-427-3299

A replay will be available through March 15, 2017, by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-800-585-8367

International: 1-416-621-4642

Conference ID: 55802258

The live and archived webcast can be accessed at:

About the Company

North American Energy Partners Inc. () is the premier provider of heavy construction and mining services in Canada. For more than 50 years, NAEP has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies, with a principal focus on the Canadian Oil Sands. The Company maintains one of the largest independently owned equipment fleets in the region.

David Brunetta, CPA, CMA

Director, Investor Relations

North American Energy Partners Inc.

Phone: (780) 969-5574

Email:





