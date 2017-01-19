       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Healthcare & Medical


Popular SmoothRx Scar Removal Cream Offers Free Shipping Via Amazon.com

SmoothRx made an announcement today to remind customers that their top-selling scar removal cream is available for free shipping on Amazon.com

(firmenpresse) - SmoothRx stretch mark and scar removal cream has become one of the top-selling scar removal creams on Amazon.com. Company spokesperson Ashely Royal issued a statement this week reminding customers that the [scar cream](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00RSN5N8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_NOw.xb1PBVXBK) is available for free shipping through their exclusive selling partner, Amazon.com.

"Amazon.com offers some significant benefits to our customers. First, any customer who is also an Amazon Prime customer can order our cream today, and receive it in two days with no charge for shipping," said Royal. "If a customer does not have Amazon Prime, all the have to do is chose a few other items they need, and any purchase of $49 will also receive free shipping. This is such great benefit our customers, and this is one of the main reasons we have an exclusive partnership with Amazon.com."

The SmoothRx scar cream is made with only the highest quality, all-natural ingredients, such as mango butter, olive oil, grapefruit seed extract, cocoa butter, shea butter, aloe and rose hip seed oil. These ingredients combine to form a special formula non-irritating cream with a pleasant smell. Customers have reported how the cream has helped fade acne scars, surgery scars, burn scars, spider veins and stretch marks. Also, the highly moisturizing properties of the cream improve elasticity of the skin, which can help prevent new stretch marks, fine lines and scars from forming.

Over 163 customers have written reviews for the SmoothRx scar cream. A verified purchaser wrote a new [five-star review](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/product-reviews/B00RSN5N8G) today saying "Works amazingly well! With darker, thicker scars, it takes some time to thin it (doesn't disappear entirely), but stretch marks are steadily disappearing!"

The SmoothRx scar cream is sold for $19.95, and a money back guarantee is offered on every purchase.

About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."



