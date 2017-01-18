       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Acadian Timber Corp.: Notice - 2016 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

2016 Fourth Quarter Conference Call Date: Thursday, February 16, 2017 Time: 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- (TSX: ADN) - You are invited to participate in Acadian Timber Corp.'s 2016 Fourth Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

These results will be released after market close on February 15, 2017 and will be available on our website at under "Press Releases". The Fourth Quarter Conference Call will also be webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

To participate in the Fourth Quarter Conference Call, please dial 1-800-319-4610 toll free in North America (Canada and the USA), or for overseas calls, please dial +1-604-638-5340 at approximately 12:50 p.m. For those unable to participate in the Fourth Quarter Conference Call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until midnight March 16, 2017. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-800-319-6413 or +1-604-638-9010 (code: 1117).

Acadian Timber Corp. is a leading supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. With a total of 2.4 million acres of land under management, Acadian is the second largest timberland operator in New Brunswick and Maine. Acadian owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine and provides management services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian's products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 100 regional customers. Acadian's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.

Contacts:
Acadian Timber Corp.
Tracy Steele
Investor Relations
+1-604-661-9621



http://www.acadiantimber.com/



