Mommy Please Announces Special Flash Sale For Popular Kids Food Set

Mommy Please issued an announcement today that they will hold a special flash sale for their best-selling kids food set.

(firmenpresse) - In order to make their play food set available to more families, Mommy Please has announced a flash sale. The [kids food set](https://docs.google.com/document/d/1LoMQjYYmxm4VRU2ceQbH6_ZtkwdIy2ELaeIkEcs_7Qs/edit), ranked the best selling play food set on Amazon.com, will be available for purchase for $19.99, for 24 hours only.



Mommy Please announced the sale to give thanks to their loyal customers. With the exclusive 24 hour price, Mommy Please is lowering the price of they play food set in order to make it available and more affordable for families everywhere. "We strive to make our play food set available to everyone. Our goal is to improve the education of healthy food choices for children globally" announce Mommy Please spokesperson, Elise Murphy.



Made of [BPA-free plastic](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_AGo.xb78K36AE), the toy food set is free from harmful chemicals and safe for children ages three and up. The play food set contains a variety of foods from the four food groups and includes tomatoes, potatoes, croissants, cucumber, broccoli, cheese, chocolate bar, French fries, ice cream, strawberries, peppers, chicken, chips, grapes, apples and more. Both non-healthy and healthy choices are included in the play food set, to give children the opportunity to explore the process of making food choices through imaginative play.



Over 325 customers have written reviews for the Mommy Please kids food set, with 97% of reviewers stating they like their play food set. A recent verified purchaser wrote a new five-star review and said "I bought this set for my 8 year old granddaughter's birthday. I was very happy with the variety of play food and especially the quality and durability. She loves it and I'm sure will enjoy many hours of playtime in the "kitchen". This is the third time I have bought a kitchen play set of food for grandchildren and it is by far the best value in terms of quantity and a quality product."





The Mommy Please kids food set is sold exclusively on Amazon.com. All orders over $49 will receive free shipping.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC



Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC

Mommy Please

Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC



3820 Roswell Rd NE

Atlanta

United States

