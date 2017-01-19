Home Inspector John of Charlotte Home Inspections Celebrates 8 Year Anniversary

Charlotte Home Inspections is celebrating eight years in Charlotte. We would like to thank all our past customers for their support. We will continue with our expert service by treating the customer like family.

(firmenpresse) - Charlotte Home Inspections owner, Inspector John Burns, Celebrates 8 Year Anniversary of Delivering Superior Services in Charlotte, NC



When it's time to have a house inspection done experts agree it's important to hire an experienced professional. Fortunately, in the Charlotte, NC area finding an experienced home inspector isn't difficult at all. John Burns and Charlotte Home Inspections recently celebrated their 8 year anniversary providing quality home inspections in Charlotte and continue to impress clients every day.



It's always a serious matter when a home inspection is required. Before someone purchases a property, they need to be certain they know as much as possible about what problems exist. The same applies for owners who have a home inspection done themselves. This makes hiring an experienced home inspector, with a great reputation a must. In Charlotte, NC one home inspector meeting those requirements is John Burns of Charlotte Home Inspections. John Burns recently celebrated his Eight year anniversary with Charlotte Home Inspections providing an extremely punctual and reliable service delivering accurate and affordable home inspections in the extended Charlotte area. Clients couldn't be more pleased.



It's been a great eight years doing what I love here in Charlotte, providing premium quality home inspections, commented Burns about his work. I'm still every bit as enthusiastic about delivering a superior experience to our clients and exceeding their expectations whenever possible. I encourage anyone needing a home inspection in our great city to give us a call and schedule an appointment.



According to the company, there's quite a few advantages of using [Charlotte Home Inspections](https://www.google.com/maps/place/Home+Inspection+Charlotte/(at)35.3189808,-80.7080188,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xd8dbbeaa66d1676a!8m2!3d35.3189808!4d-80.7058301?hl=en) for inspections in the city and surrounding area. Some highlights include: being available six days a week, as long as there's daylight to work; John Burns prides himself on always being 30 minutes early to any house due to be inspected, there's never the worry about the inspection being late; a very detailed, computer generated report delivered in 24 hours complete with digital photos; very helpful and engaged customer service; competitive pricing, with most houses being between $325 to $375; ultra-experienced with over eight years as a licensed home inspector and three decades experience as a general contractor.





Charlotte Home Inspections exceeds the North Carolina standards of practices. The items inspected are: all aspects of the exterior of the home, the interior of the home, like the windows, walls, ceiling, doors, steps, counters, cabinets and much more; all plumbing, electrical, HVAC, a close look at structural issues, the attic, and of course roofing.



All home inspections from John Burns feature important safety checks, like Carbon Monoxide, Leaky Gas Lines, Smoke Detector Function, Electrical Components and Structural Design



Gregory V., Vice President of Wells Fargo Securities, recently said, John Burns was thorough, responsive and helpful in identifying the critical areas of focus during the inspection process. John walked us through a detailed review of his findings and spent the time to explain where, as a homeowners, we should focus our attention.



Learn More Here http://homeinspectioncharlottex.com/





