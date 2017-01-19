Sax LLP Marks New Year with Strategic Addition to Partner Group

Internal promotion of tax director signals continued focus on organic growth in firms 61st year

(firmenpresse) - Accounting, tax and advisory leader Sax LLP has announced the promotion of Marqus White, CPA, to the position of Partner. White, an 11-year veteran of the firm, assumed his new role effective January 1, 2017.



Formerly the director in charge of electronic tax filing and tax software implementation, White has led the development of policies and procedures that govern the firms use of technology and other resources for tax planning and compliance purposes. He is also instrumental in conducting tax-related training and education programs for the firms two offices in Clifton, N.J. and New York City. More details can be found at https://www.saxllp.com/services/tax/



As a partner, White will expand his leadership responsibilities over the technology, professional development and client service initiatives of the Sax tax department, which employs approximately one-quarter of the firms 150 employees. He will also continue to serve as Tax Lead on the Not-for-Profit Industry Services Group, servicing many of the firms largest not-for-profit clients and advising their boards on industry-specific tax issues.



The depth of Marquss knowledge and expertise is an invaluable asset to our tax team and entire firm, said Joseph A. Damiano, Managing Partner of Sax. He epitomizes the values of client commitment and integrity that our firm is built on, and I am confident that his talents and positive impact will have an even farther reach in this new role.



White is a graduate of Seton Hall University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Jersey State Society of Certified Public Accountants.



Sax LLP is an accounting and consultancy firm headquartered in Clifton, N.J. with an additional office in New York City. Sax states it is driven by its ability to turn every clients dream into a reality as a forward-thinking multi-disciplinary accounting, tax, and financial services firm serving the needs of closely held companies, family-owned businesses, not-for-profit entities and high-net-worth individuals. For more information, visit https://www.saxllp.com/about/





Contact:

Sax LLP

Address: 855 Valley Road, Clifton, NJ 07013

Phone: (973) 472-6250

Email: info(at)saxllp.com

Website: https://www.saxllp.com





More information:

http://https://www.saxllp.com



PressRelease by

Sax LLP

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/19/2017 - 06:23

Language: English

News-ID 518561

Character count: 2541

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sax LLP



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease