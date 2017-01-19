Northampton Milton Keynes Laptop Computer Repair & IT Support Shop Site Launched

The renowned PC repair and IT specialists Fast Computers, providing free consultations at 01604-58-2000, launched a new website detailing its fast, reliable and affordable computer and laptop repairs, sales and local IT support services for small and medium sized companies in Northampton and Milton Keynes.

Fast Computers is an acclaimed business with more than 19 years of experience and an established industry reputation for providing the most trusted and cost-effective PC or laptop repairs and IT support for small and medium sized companies or home users out its two main locations in Northampton and Milton Keynes.



The company announced the launch of a new website detailing its complete and trusted range of computer repair solutions which cover minor and major repairs for all makes of desktop PCs, laptops and software along with virus removal, data recovery or broadband connection problems, with the fastest turnaround times either at its workshop or at the clients preferred location.



The new website also details the companys fast, reliable and highly sought after IT support services available for both small and medium sized companies at fixed, affordable prices tailored to help businesses gain an edge over competitors by reducing their overall IT costs while ensuring peak performance and the most comprehensive protection for their system and operations.



Its renowned selection of new and second hand laptops or desktop PCs and components like monitors, mice & keyboards, motherboards and CPUs or software available for both home users or businesses with leading warranties and uniquely affordable prices can also be consulted through the new website along with details on its popular website design and internet hosting solutions.



Free consultations with Fast Computers and more information on its complete and reliable range services or full service area, from Milton Keynes and Northampton or Daventry to Moulton Park, Wolverton and Bletchey or the surrounding areas, can be requested at 01604 58 2000 or 01909 88 7515 and through the companys newly launched website along with multiple clients testimonials.





The Fast Computers team explains that with over 19 years of experience, were one of the most tried and trusted IT organisations in our region. Our computer repair shops and our team, who between them form one of the most experienced and friendly workforces around, can fix just about any PC or laptop issue and tackle the widest range of IT problems for home users or companies of all sizes.





