HEC Global Launches iHealth Science Products

(firmenpresse) - Shopping is one of the most relaxing recreational activities that anyone can do. Whether it's just window-shopping to check on some interesting items on the market or doing some shopping galore after paydays, malls are open and scattered everywhere, always welcoming customers. With an adaptive lifestyle, ever-changing trends and upgrade in technology, shopping has been made even better and convenient for shoppers all over the world. From the brick and mortar, technology has come up with an online approach in conducting business also termed as e-Commerce, which is now adapted and practiced all over the world. What the World Wide Web provides is an avenue for both online shoppers and entrepreneurs to make shopping life a lot easier and more exciting.



Humanism & Electronic Commerce , also known as HEC Global is a partner in making this advancement possible. It offers a unique suite of cloud-based productivity and communications software applications that enable users to communicate more competitively and effectively over the Internet. From Internet applications that originated from the United States, this communication software is strategically adapted to Asian markets for optimal use, as everybody deserves an excellent shopping experience. HEC Global offers a series of communication programs from creating blogs and marketing programs to a cloud-based storage of photos, documents, and other media. It is proudly led by an experienced team of IT developers and programmers, marketing experts, and product trainers and a lot more, forming a prime team to assist both the customers and entrepreneurs.



Recently, HEC Global has released high-quality health and wellness products that are available online. The unique part is the opportunity to earn supplemental income through Affiliate Marketing Program.



iHealth Science



HEC Global can be accessed through your laptop or smartphone once connected to a reliable Internet connection. Just by clicking the desired product, an extensive explanation of product benefits and how to use them are shown on the web page. All you need to know is just one click away through HEC Global iHealth Science





Biolift Instant Wrinkle Lift Serum, Rewind the Clock Instantly



The product helps to visibly eliminate wrinkles and fine lines. Indeed, its like rewinding the clock instantly to a younger version of yourself. Noticeable results are confirmations on how a beauty product works. There are thousands of beauty products on the market to choose from, thus, it makes you wonder how effective is the product youre using right now. In a world where everything is in a hurry, beauty should be achieved as fast as possible. With Biolift Instant Wrinkle Lift Serum, results are visible in just minutes. Facial contours are lifted as if the skin goes back to its earlier stages. It also minimizes pores and smoothens the skin instantly. No need to wait longer, one should just follow the instructions on how to apply this correctly and the effect will be seen in no time.



Contact:

HEC International Philippines Distribution, Inc.

Phone: +632-7765691

Fax: +632-7765693

Address: Unit C, 12th floor, 8 Rockwell Center, Hidalgo Drive, Barangay Poblacion, Makati City 1224, Metro Manila, Philippines

Email: info(at)hec-global.net

Website: https://ph.hec-global.net/





