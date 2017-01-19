Top-Rated Gastroenterologist Provides Life Saving Colonoscopies in Los Angeles

Doctor Peyton P. Berookim is a board-certified colonoscopy Los Angeles doctor and the director of the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California.
(firmenpresse) - The colonoscopy Los Angeles screening process offered by Dr. Berookim and his medical practice is a great way to reduce a patients risk for cancer. Colon cancer is a very preventable disease if caught early, which is why the doctor recommends yearly screenings for anyone over the age of 50. Those who choose to visit a gastroenterologist for regular screenings reduce their risk of death by cancer 65%. His colonoscopy Los Angeles services can help patients reduce their risk.
While all colonoscopy screenings reduce your risk of serious complications from cancer, colonoscopies performed by a GI specialist are the most effective at a reduction rate of 65%. Colonoscopy Los Angeles screenings by a primary care physician only reduce your risk of a cancer death by 57%, and the rate is only 45% if the procedure is performed by a general surgeon. Dr. Berookim wants each of his patients to get the proper medical care that they deserve.
Colonoscopy Los Angeles screenings are a very quick and easy procedure. The entire process is only about 20-30 minutes long and Dr. Berookim uses IV sedation so that the patient is never in any discomfort. Recovery from a colonoscopy Los Angeles treatment is minimal and most patients feel back to their normal selves within 24-48 hours.
About Dr. Berookim
Doctor Berookim is a board-certified gastroenterologist specializing in colonoscopy Los Angeles services. He has dedicated his life and his career to preventing colon cancer through his state of the art screening process and technology. The doctor has earned a reputation of trust and excellent health care in his many years of practicing medicine. To learn more about Doctor Berookim and his practice, or to schedule a colonoscopy, visit his website: http://colonoscopy-losangeles.com/ . Phone: (310) 271-1122. Address: 150 N Robertson Blvd., Suite 204, Beverly Hills, CA 90211.
