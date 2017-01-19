ProPhotonix Announces New COBRA(TM) MultiSpec Line Light of 12 Wavelengths

(firmenpresse) - SALEM, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR) (AIM: PPIX)

OTC: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX

a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce the addition of COBRA MultiSpec, a multispectral LED line light, to its popular COBRA series.

COBRA MultiSpec is available with up to 12 wavelengths making it ideal for multispectral and hyperspectral imaging applications across a wide range of industries; counterfeit currency and pharmaceutical detection, food sorting, mineral identification and sorting, material identification for recycling, and many other applications. With discrete control of up to 12 wavelengths, users can maximize contrast by selecting the optimum color mix and vary the intensity of each wavelength to their specific application need.

Available in wavelengths from 365 - 1500 nanometers, COBRA MultiSpec can be configured with two to twelve wavelengths. ProPhotonix' use of Chip-on-Board LED technology ensures that COBRA MultiSpec delivers extreme brightness and excellent uniformity in a compact form factor.

COBRA MultiSpec offers users precise control of the light via Ethernet IP commands for optimal signal to noise ratio at each wavelength. To enable rapid data acquisition and analysis, the ability to program multispectral strobe patterns is possible. MultiSpec allows for up to four optically independent strobe lines enabling, a total delay and response times of less than one micro second per four-strobe cycle.

As part of ProPhotonix' popular COBRA series, COBRA MultiSpec also offers field adjustable optics allowing users to select the optimum lens position for their specific application. COBRA Multispec is modular and available in any length up to five meters.

Tim Losik, CEO of ProPhotonix, stated - "Following the recent launch of COBRA RGB, ProPhotonix now extends its multispectral capability with the launch of COBRA MultiSpec. Working with our partners to increase spectral resolution and optimize image acquisition, ProPhotonix is well positioned to provide best in class capability to the rapidly growing multispectral imaging market. Production environments may be dramatically enhanced with properly paired wavelengths and hyperspectral or multispectral cameras allowing for both throughput improvements and better detection and quality improvements."

For more information about ProPhotonix' COBRA MultiSpec, visit:

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Opnext), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at .

This information is provided by RNS



The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

Contact:

RNS

Customer Services

0044-207797-4400

PressRelease by

ProPhotonix Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/19/2017 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 518570

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ProPhotonix Limited

Stadt: SALEM, NH





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease