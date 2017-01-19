Zodiac Aerospace : Safran and Zodiac Aerospace, a new global leader in aerospace

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Safran and Zodiac Aerospace, a new global leader in aerospace
Agreed Public Cash Offer by Safran of ?29.47 per Zodiac Aerospace share and
subsequent merger on the basis of 0.485 Safran share (ex-special dividend) for
one Zodiac Aerospace share with pre-closing ?5.50 per share special dividend
to Safran's shareholders.
Unique combination to enjoy global leadership positions across the whole
aircraft value chain with a comprehensive range of world-class products and
services. Strong post-delivery and aftermarket revenue stream balancing
exposure to OEM delivery cycle.
* No. 3 player in aerospace[1] with combined revenues of over ?21bn[2]
balanced between propulsion and aircraft equipment
* No. 2 player in aircraft equipment with combined revenues of c. ?10bn[3]
Optimized capital structure of the combined group targeting an investment
grade profile. Safran intends to maintain its dividend practice unchanged
thanks to strong cash generation.
Run-rate annual pre-tax cost synergies of ?200m identified, to accelerate in
the long term. Double-digit accretive effect on earnings per share[4] as of
the first full fiscal year of consolidation.
January 19, 2017, Paris, Plaisir
Safran (Euronext Paris: SAF), an international high-technology group and tier-1
supplier of engines, systems and equipment in its core markets of Aerospace,
Defense and Security[5], and Zodiac Aerospace (Euronext Paris: ZC), a global
leader in Aerosafety, Aircraft systems, Seats and Cabins, today announced that
they have entered into exclusive negotiations for an acquisition of Zodiac
Aerospace by Safran through an agreed public offer of ?29.47 per share and a
subsequent merger on the basis of 0.485 Safran shares for one Zodiac Aerospace
share. Prior to and conditional upon the merger, Safran would distribute a
special dividend of ?5.50 per share to its existing shareholders.
Under the terms of the contemplated agreement:
- Safran would launch a tender offer on Zodiac Aerospace's shares[6]
at ?29.47 per share, representing a premium of 24.6 per cent on Zodiac
Aerospace's closing price on 18(th), January, 2017, 36.1 per cent on Zodiac
Aerospace's 3-month volume-weighted average price. The tender offer would be
subject to an acceptance threshold of 50% of the share capital of Zodiac
Aerospace. Family shareholders and two institutional investors (FFP and Fonds
Stratégique de Participations) which are Zodiac Aerospace's reference
shareholders and in total represent approximately 32 per cent of Zodiac
Aerospace's share capital, intend to remain long-term shareholders of the
combined entity and would undertake not to tender their shares into the public
offer;
- Subject to the tender offer being successful and to Safran and
Zodiac Aerospace's respective shareholders' approval of the merger, Safran and
Zodiac Aerospace would merge based on an exchange ratio of 97 Safran shares (ex-
special dividend) for 200 Zodiac Aerospace shares (or 0.485 Safran share (ex-
special dividend) per Zodiac Aerospace share), consistent with the tender offer
price after taking into account the special dividend. Family shareholders and
two institutional investors (FFP and Fonds Stratégique de Participations) would
undertake to contribute their shares to the merger;
- Prior to and conditional upon the merger, and subject to the tender
offer being successful and to Safran and Zodiac Aerospace's respective
shareholders' approval of the merger, Safran would distribute a special dividend
of ?5.5 per share, for a total amount of approximately ?2.3bn to its
shareholders.
Zodiac Aerospace's founding families, FFP, Fonds Stratégique de Participations
and the French State intend to remain core shareholders of Safran with around
22 per cent[7] of its capital, and, upon completion of the transaction, to sign
a shareholders agreement comprising a two-year lock-up provision.
Combining two market leaders
The transaction would create a global leader in aircraft equipment, allying the
market leading positions, expertise, technologies and talents of both Safran and
Zodiac Aerospace. The new entity would combine Safran's capabilities in landing
gear, wheels and brakes, nacelles, power systems, actuation and avionics, with
Zodiac Aerospace's leading positions in seats, cabin interiors, power
distribution, lighting, fuel, oxygen and fluid systems and safety equipment.
In electrical systems, Zodiac Aerospace's assets would reinforce Safran's
portfolio of technologies and position the group ideally for future developments
towards the "more electrical aircraft".
On a pro forma basis, including Safran's world leading propulsion business, the
combined group would have around 92,000 employees (of which more than 45,000 in
France), c. ?21.2bn in adjusted revenues[8] and c. ?2.7bn in adjusted recurring
operating income(8). On this basis the combined group would form the third
largest player worldwide in the aerospace sector[9]. The combined group would
become the second largest player worldwide in aircraft equipment with pro forma
revenues in these businesses of c. ?10bn[10]. It would be present in over 60
countries.
Reinforcing core aerospace business and enlarging footprint
The transaction would be fully consistent with Safran's stated strategy to focus
on its core aerospace and defense businesses. The new entity would offer a
comprehensive product range reinforcing Safran's presence across all key
aircraft programs, fueling organic growth and limiting exposure to aircraft-OEM
delivery cycles.
The combination would improve Safran's exposure to a dollar-denominated cost-
base, especially in North America where Zodiac Aerospace has a large footprint.
Creating value
Safran has already identified ?200m p. a. of cost synergies, of which 50% should
be achieved in year 1 and 90% in year 2, enabling the transaction to meet
Safran's RoCE goal in 3 years. Synergies should come from savings in procurement
and SG&A and the optimization of the combined group's footprint. Beyond
identified cost synergies, Safran would enable Zodiac Aerospace's seats and
interiors business to accelerate their recovery and progress towards or above
their historical margin levels.
The transaction would be expected to have a double-digit accretive effect on
earnings per share[11] as of the first full fiscal year of consolidation.
Ross McInnes, Chairman of Safran's Board of Directors stated: "Safran's Board of
Directors is very proud to contribute to a new chapter in Safran's story. This
planned acquisition is fully consistent with the strategy we clearly outlined
almost a year ago at our Capital Markets Day, to bolster Safran's core aerospace
activities with quality businesses which share our DNA: technology, tier-1
positions and recurring revenue streams. It will strengthen our position and
create significant value through integration and synergies. The Board of
Directors is unanimously supportive because it is favorable for Safran's
shareholders, employees and partners. I extend a warm welcome to Zodiac
Aerospace's teams with whom we are excited to embark on this journey."
Didier Domange, Chairman of Zodiac Aerospace's Supervisory Board, said: "The
creation of this new global leader in the aerospace industry is led by a strong
industrial rationale and a long term vision. The new group will be ideally
positioned to support its clients in their ambitious programs for the future. We
are delighted to participate in the combination of two leaders of the industry
with complementary positions and strong innovation abilities dedicated to their
customers."
Philippe Petitcolin, CEO of Safran, said: "The acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace
represents a unique opportunity at this point in Safran's development, just a
few months after initiating the refocus of the group on our core activities of
Aerospace and Defense. The technological complementarities will ensure that we
accelerate domains as strategic as critical systems and the more electrical
aircraft, which make up 40% of Zodiac Aerospace's activities. Our industrial
expertise will also accelerate the return to their historical levels of
profitability in the seats and cabin activities. Finally, and above all, the
strength of Safran's managerial talent and the timing of this transaction will
ensure the success of integrating Zodiac Aerospace into our Equipment businesses
while Propulsion is focused on the LEAP programme. I am eager to drive this
strategic move."
Olivier Zarrouati, Chairman of Zodiac Aerospace's Management Board, said: "The
combination with Safran will lead to the creation of a world leader, with a high
technological know-how, able to shape the future of aerospace. It will benefit
our employees, our clients and our shareholders; it represents a new step in the
consolidation of the aerospace industry. We are proud of Zodiac Aerospace's
industrial and commercial achievements and excited by the prospect of joining
Safran and creating a global leader, with a strong European base."
Financing
Safran will finance the cash portion of the transaction and its special dividend
with a combination of cash on hand, including future proceeds from the disposals
of Safran Identity & Security, existing committed undrawn facilities and a ?4bn
fully underwritten bridge loan. Upon completion of the transaction, Safran would
target an investment grade profile with a targeted adjusted net debt / adjusted
EBITDA ratio around 2.5x. After the completion of the transaction, Safran would
maintain its practice of distributing an annual dividend amounting to
approximately 40 per cent of adjusted net income.
Governance of Safran
Under the terms of the contemplated combination, Safran's Board of Directors
would comprise 20 members, including representatives of Zodiac Aerospace's
reference shareholders.
Ross McInnes would be Chairman of the Board.
Philippe Petitcolin would be CEO and Olivier Zarrouati, Chairman of Zodiac
Aerospace's Management Board, would become deputy CEO.
Bernard Delpit would be CFO.
A modification of Safran's bylaws extending the age limit of the CEO from 65 to
68 years will be proposed by Safran's Board of Directors to the next
shareholders' meeting.
Next steps
Safran's Board of Directors unanimously approved the principle of the planned
transaction and decided to submit it to the group's employee representatives.
Zodiac Aerospace's Supervisory Board unanimously approved the principle of the
planned transaction and decided to submit it to Zodiac Aerospace's employee
representatives. The finalization of a binding agreement is subject to the
completion of procedures with Safran's and Zodiac Aerospace's respective
employees representative bodies under applicable laws and regulations. The
finalization of the transaction would be subject to the approval of Safran's and
Zodiac Aerospace's shareholders, relevant antitrust clearances, regulatory
approvals and other customary conditions. The completion of the tender offer is
expected by the end of the 4(th) quarter 2017 and completion of the merger is
expected early 2018. Safran and Zodiac Aerospace will update the market as
required.
Advisors
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Lazard acted as financial advisors to Safran,
BDGS served as legal counsel, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch acted as bridge
underwriter. BNP Paribas and Rothschild acted as financial advisors to Zodiac
Aerospace and Bredin Prat served as legal counsel.
Analyst and investor conference calls
Safran will host today a conference call open to analysts and investors at
8:00am CET which can be accessed at +33 (0) 1 70 77 09 43 (France), +44 (0)
203 367 9454 (UK) and +1 855 402 7764 (US). A replay will be available at +33
(0)1 72 00 15 00, +44 (0) 203 367 9460
and +1 877 642 3018 (access code 306293#).
The press release and presentation are available on Safran's website at
www.safran-group.com.
Zodiac Aerospace will also host today a conference call open to analysts and
investors at 9:00am CET which can be accessed at +33 (0)1 70 77 09 47 (France),
+44 (0) 203 367 9461 (UK). A replay will be available at +33 (0)1
72 00 15 00, +44 (0) 203 367 9460 and +1 877 642 3018 (access code 306297#).
The press release and presentation are available on Zodiac Aerospace's website
at http://www.zodiacaerospace.com/fr.
Press conference
Safran and Zodiac Aerospace will host today a press conference at 10:00am CET at
the Pavillon Gabriel (5, avenue Gabriel, Paris 75008). To follow the press
conference live: http://www.safran-group.com/fr/conference-de-presse-du-
19-01-2017
IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell
or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to
purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or
approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the transaction or otherwise,
nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any
jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.
The tender offer and the merger are subject to consultation of the work's
council committees, execution of definitive documentation and obtaining of
required regulatory and other customary authorisations. The tender offer and the
merger would only be filed after such and other conditions have been fulfilled.
These materials must not be published, released or distributed, directly or
indirectly, in any jurisdiction where the distribution of such information is
restricted by law.
It is intended that Safran and Zodiac Aerospace will file with the French Market
Authority ("AMF") a prospectus and other relevant documents with respect to the
tender offer to be made in France, and with respect to the merger of Zodiac
Aerospace into Safran. Pursuant to French regulations, the documentation with
respect to the tender offer and the merger which, if filed, will state the terms
and conditions of the tender offer and the merger will be subject to the review
by the French Market Authority (AMF). Investors and shareholders in France are
strongly advised to read, if and when they become available, the prospectus and
related offer and merger materials regarding the tender offer and the merger
referenced in this communication, as well as any amendments and supplements to
those documents as they will contain important information regarding Safran,
Zodiac Aerospace, the contemplated transactions and related matters.
ADDITIONAL U.S. INFORMATION
Any securities to be issued under the transaction may be required to be
registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities
Act"). The transaction will be submitted to the shareholders of Zodiac Aerospace
for their consideration. If registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (the "SEC") is required in connection with the transaction, Safran
will prepare a prospectus for Zodiac Aerospace's shareholders to be filed with
the SEC, will mail the prospectus to Zodiac Aerospace's shareholders and file
other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Investors and
shareholders are urged to read the prospectus and the registration statement of
which it forms a part when and if it becomes available, as well as other
documents that may be filed with the SEC, because they will contain important
information. If registration with the SEC is required in connection with the
transaction, shareholders of Zodiac Aerospace will be able to obtain free copies
of the prospectus and other documents filed by Safran with the SEC at the SEC's
web site, http://www.sec.gov. Those documents, if filed, may also be obtained
free of charge by contacting Safran Investor Relations at 2, Boulevard du
Général Martial Valin 75724 Paris Cedex 15 - France or by calling (33)
1 40 60 80 80. Alternatively, if the requirements of Rule 802 under the
Securities Act are satisfied, offers and sales made by Safran in the proposed
business combination will be exempt from the provisions of Section 5 of the
Securities Act and no registration statement will be filed with the SEC by
Safran.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains forward-looking statements relating to Safran,
Zodiac Aerospace and their combined businesses, which do not refer to historical
facts but refer to expectations based on management's current views and
assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those
included in such statements. These statements or disclosures may discuss goals,
intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of
operations or financial condition, or state other information relating to
Safran, Zodiac Aerospace and their combined businesses, based on current beliefs
of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently
available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be
accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could,"
"estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "may," "possible,"
"potential," "predict," "project" or other similar words, phrases or
expressions. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are
beyond Safran's or Zodiac Aerospace's control. Therefore, investors and
shareholders should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-
looking statements include, but are not limited to: the ability obtain the
approval of the transaction by shareholders; failure to satisfy other closing
conditions with respect to the transaction on the proposed terms and timeframe;
the possibility that the transaction does not close when expected or at all; the
risks that the new businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the
combined company will not realize estimated cost savings and synergies; Safran's
or Zodiac Aerospace's ability to successfully implement and complete its plans
and strategies and to meet its targets; and the benefits from Safran's or Zodiac
Aerospace's (and their combined businesses) plans and strategies being less than
anticipated. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date they are made. Safran and Zodiac Aerospace
do not assume any obligation to update any public information or forward-looking
statement in this communication to reflect events or circumstances after the
date of this communication, except as may be required by applicable laws.
Pursuant to the commission implementing regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of 29 June
2016 laying down implementing technical standards with regard to the technical
means for appropriate public disclosure of inside information and for delaying
the public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Regulation (EU)
No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, this press release
may contain inside information and has been sent to the authorized broadcaster
of both companies on 19 January 2017 at 7:00am CET.
Safran is a leading international high-technology group with three core
businesses: Aerospace (propulsion and equipment), Defence and Security.
Operating worldwide, the Group has 70,000 employees and generated sales of
17.4 billion euros in 2015. Working independently or in partnership, Safran
holds world or European leadership positions in its core markets. The Group
invests heavily in Research & Development to meet the requirements of changing
markets, including expenditures of more than 2 billion euros in 2015. Safran
is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the CAC40 index, as well as the
Euro Stoxx 50 European index.
For more information : www.safran-group.com / Follow (at)Safran on Twitter
