Historic Overview in Finland - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media

Finland telecom market has one of the most mature mobile and broadband sectors in Europe, with one of the best developed LTE infrastructures in the region and a high penetration of fibre broadband services.

12207

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 19, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Finland - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media - Statistics and Analyses. This report assesses a number of key aspects of the Finnish telecom market, providing data on the fixed network services sector together with an overview of important regulatory issues.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=895860



Finlands telecom market is among the more progressive in Europe, with considerable emphasis by both the regulator and operators to test-bed technologies, particularly in the mobile sector. The regulator has been quick to provide additional spectrum for telecom services, with spectrum in the 800MHz already available for LTE use and with a multi-band auction planned to be held by the end of 2016. Supported by these spectrum allocations the country enjoys among the highest broadband and mobile penetration rates in the region. Digital media developments have also progressed well since broadcasting services became entirely digital in early 2008, ahead of most other European countries.



Finlands high broadband penetration has also resulted from astute regulatory measures which have encouraged market competition, as well as a population keen to adopt internet services and their delivery through fixed-line and mobile technologies. The government has set an ambitious target to deliver 100Mb/s to all premises and by mid-2016 more than half of all households were able to access a 100Mb/s service. The incumbent, Telia, remains the dominant player in the declining DSL sector, while there is also a vibrant cable network presence in urban areas, as well as a strengthening fibre sector.



Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=895860



Finland retains one of most advanced mobile markets in Europe. The country was the first to deploy 3G using 900MHz spectrum. The Finnish vendor Nokia Networks is involved in developing 5G technologies, which are expected to be trialled in 2017. Growth in the number of mobile subscribers has stalled, in line with the high penetration, while the market has shifted to mobile data and mobile broadband. Market competition has helped keep mobile call charges among the lowest among EU member states. Regulated tariffs and termination rates have also put revenue pressure on MNOs.





The major operators are profiled, while the telecoms infrastructure and fixed telephony services are also assesses. The report also provides statistics and analyses on the mobile market, including a snapshot of the consumer market, the growth of mobile data services and the development of emerging technologies and networks such as HSPA, LTE and 5G. In addition the report profiles Finlands fixed and wireless broadband markets, together with developments in related technologies such as FttP, powerline broadband, wireless broadband, Wi-Fi and internet via satellite. It also provides broadband forecasts to 2021.



Browse Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/finland-telecoms-mobile-broadband-and-digital-media-statistics-and-analyses-report.html



Key developments:



Regulator sets new connection and line rental pricing;

Nordic regulators agree to closer co-operation for regional markets;

Cinia Group to build a 685-mile submarine cable linking Finland with Germany;

Fixed-voice subscriptions continue to fall;

DNA contracts Teleste to provide DOCSIS3.1 equipment;

Telia trials G.fast technology in Helsinki with Huawei;

DSL subscriber base shrinks as customers migrate to fibre infrastructure;

Regulator providing 7 million funding for rural broadband projects;

100Mb/s broadband service available to more than half of all households;

DNA launches 1Gb/s broadband service;

Regulator preps for 700MHz auction by end-2016;

Telia expands LTE-A footprint;

DNA launches Finlands first 600Mb/s mobile broadband offer;

Ukko Mobile contracts Huawei to develop an LTE450 network;

Elisa claims 1.9Gb/s download on its LTE network;

Nokia developing 5G data network;

Report update includes the regulators market data update to June 2016, telcos financial and operating data to Q3 2016, recent market developments.







More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/finland-telecoms-mobile-broadband-and-digital-media-statistics-and-analyses-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street,



Albany, NY 12207,



United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)



Tel: +1-518-621-2074



Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com



Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Date: 01/19/2017 - 08:30

Language: English

News-ID 518574

Character count: 4754

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: 5186212074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 19.01.2017



Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease