Altair Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JANUARY 16, 2017: ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. (Altair or the Company) (TSXV: AVX; Germany FRA: 90A; ISIN: CA02137W1014; WKN: WKN A2ALMP) Mr. John Huguet, CEO, announces that further to the Companys news release dated December 21, 2016, the Company has completed the final closing of its non-brokered private placement financing by issuing a total of 2,000,000 units (the Units) of the Company, at a price of $0.20 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $400,000. Each Unit comprised one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a Warrant). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of three years from closing. Proceeds will be used for working capital. The Company also paid finders fees of 200,000 common shares of the Company. The Company completed the placement in tranches and all securities issued have a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance . The last hold period expires on May 17, 2017.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,



John Huguet



John Huguet, FCPA, FCMA

Chairman and CEO







