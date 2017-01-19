GTF Neman Tobacco Company Comprehensive Analysis Reveals Key Highlights

Tobacco Company Profile - GTF Neman is an analytical company report provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the cigarette market. GTF Neman currently produces around 73% of national cigarette production in Belarus.
A new report focusing on a leading company profile from the tobacco industry has been published. The report is titled as, Tobacco Company Profile- GTF Neman Market Analysis that provides detailed insights into the companys business activity and products. This report also assesses market size and structure along with per capita and total consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects and forecasts for sales and consumption.
Initially, the report introduces the largest cigarette manufacturer company founded in 1861 and currently based in Grodno, Belarus, i.e. GTF Neman. It is state owned and controlled by the state food industry holding organization. Grodno Tobacco factory Neman highly maintains the trademark and presently occupies 73% of the market dealing of tobacco production in the Republic of Belarus. GTF Neman has customarily remained focused on its domestic market but has also begun to export more cigarettes in the past few years.
According to the key findings, the exports surged to 8.50 billion pieces in 2014, when the company was the principal exporter of cigarettes from Belarus. As consumer product demand evolves, tobacco companies also change their strategy and placing to tap new opportunities. Consequently, understanding the shifting market dynamics is the key to ensuring maximum sales in the future. In 2015, the exports were dropped to 3.43 billion pieces, but still, the overall sales excluding contract production accounted to around 16.28 billion pieces in the same year. King Size cigarettes produced at JSC Grodno Tobacco Factory NEMAN eventually gained fame within the native population.
Further, the report highlights the financial points of the cigarette market including Belarus as well as international markets during 2005-2012. In Belarus, the government effectively restricts imports to those brands which cannot be manufactured. As a result, GTF Neman has established licensed contract manufacturing arrangements with Tobacco International Enterprises Ltd., BAT, and JTI. The foreign company British American Tobacco Trading Company is seeing the possibility of placing the facilities to make additional resources for cigarette production in Grodno. Also, Grodno factory is about to finish the joint project connecting BAT Trading Company to install two lines to produce and package cigarettes with a total cost of 11 million. Currently, on a contractual basis with BAT Grodno tobacco factory, the company produces five international brands of cigarettes such as Alliance, Viceroy, Kent, Pall Mall and Lucky Strike.
Through this report, buyers will get a detailed understanding of consumption to align their sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.
