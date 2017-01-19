Mother Approved: New Child Safety Cabinet Locks Writes Its Way to a Safer Home

Katabird helps first time and experienced parents achieve success in their day-to-day life. They are offering a âVERY SPECIAL LOW price during this launch period on Amazon.

(firmenpresse) - Toddlers tend to love cupboards. The reason remains unknown. Apparently there is something fascinating about emptying all its contents bit by bit. That does not change the fact that this infant action could be very dangerous. That is when these Child Safety Cabinet Locks become essential.



There is no doubt, a toddler look adorable when exploring around the house. On the other hand, it is not so fun when they attempt to do it with cooking oil or pyrex dishes. Or when they access cabinets with really dangerous stuff like alcohol, medicine or cleaning products.



Katabird is proud to announce the launch on Amazon.com of their brand new Child Safety Cabinet Locks.



These cabinet locks come in a pack of 4 and in four different colors: White, Blue, Pink and Green. It is the perfect size (2.36L x 2.36W ) to fit in cabinets, cupboards, drawers, fridges, freezers, toilet seat, etc.



These child safety latches are extremely easy to install. It takes less than 60 seconds to install just one of them and the best part is, theres no messy drilling or magnetic tools needed.



This cabinet lock is not only cute with its dog shape, it is also a very useful helper to have around especially for parents who have more than one curious child in their care.



For more information about this brand new Katabird child safety cabinet locks, visit: https://www.amazon.com/Katabird-Safety-Cabinet-Locks-Count/dp/B01N68UCLR



Katabird is offering a VERY SPECIAL LOW price during this launch period on Amazon. It is just $9.99 per [cabinet lock](https://www.amazon.com/Katabird-Safety-Cabinet-Locks-Count/dp/B01N68UCLR) 4 pack.



These children safety cabinet locks allow parents to have more peace of mind and now is the perfect time to get them on Amazon, because the price will increase significantly after this launch period.



About Katabird: Katabird offers online good quality home tools with a dedicated mission to deliver one-hundred percent customer satisfaction. Helping first time and experienced parents achieve success in their day-to-day life is one of their goals. Katabird strives to ensure all of their products are made with the end-user in mind by creating simple and superior products.

Katabird



Katabird

Katabird





132 N. Main Street

Houston

United States

