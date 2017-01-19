Lipoma Removal Los Angeles Offered By Reputable Surgeon

Allen Kamrava, M.D., is a board-certified colorectal and general surgeon. He employs new and innovative technologies to treat various colorectal conditions, including lipoma removal Los Angeles.

(firmenpresse) - Dr. Kamrava is an expert in lipoma removal Los Angeles services. His expert eye allow him to easily diagnose a patients individual condition and offer the best options for treatment. Lipomas are a common type of soft tissue growth; typically, this growth is non-cancerous. It develops from fat cells growing in fibrous capsules just under the skin. Since they are not cancerous, lipoma removal Los Angeles is not a necessary procedure, but may improve the quality of life for the patient. Patients can consult Dr. Kamrava for an expert opinion regarding their individual condition.



Lipoma is mostly a hereditary trait so there are no preventative methods. The chance of developing a lipoma increases with age. Minor injuries or impacts to the skin can aggravate the growth. Lipoma removal Los Angeles is a very safe and efficient procedure with Dr. Kamrava. He has decades of experience and an extensive education, which has helped him and his practice become considered amongst the best. Consult lipoma removal Los Angeles expert, Dr. Kamrava if you suspect you have lipoma.



Dr. Kamrava uses cutting edge technology to help him better serve his patients. He is certified in both robotic and laparoscopic surgery. Dr. Kamrava completed his fellowship in colon and rectal surgery and has decades of advanced education and experience in the medical field. These minimally invasive procedures give the surgeon full control; the robotic instruments perform actions based upon the guidance of the surgeon. It combines the knowledge of the expert surgeon with the precision and mobility of the robot-assisted technology. Dr. Kamrava will be able to determine if this procedure is right for you and your lipoma removal Los Angeles.



Dr. Kamrava provides top-rated lipoma removal Los Angeles procedures. He brings together decades of experience and education to understand each client on a personal level in order to accurately assess treatment options. To find out more about Dr. Kamrava and his practice, visit his website or call (424) 279-8222.





