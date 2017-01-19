28th Anfas Hotel Equipment Exhibition - Antalya - 18 - 21 January 2017.

Members of the Hospitality Industry around the World come together at the 28th Anfas Hotel Equipment Exhibition at the Antalya Expo Center between 18 - 21 January 2017.

Antalya Expo Center AEC

(firmenpresse) -

In 2016, Anfas Hotel Equipment Exhibition has achieved to be the international meeting platform for tourism trade and hospitality industry.

The exhibition has hosted a total of 33.920 visitors, including 923 international visitors from 35 countries and 422 local and international exhibitors whose stands occupied 40.000 square meters of exhibitions floor space.



In 2017 there will be participants from Germany, Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Algeria, Morocco, Iraq, Iran, Italy, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Macedonia, Egypt, Nigeria, Russia, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

There will be some spectacular events such as the Hotel Design Show and the 5th International Housekeeping Olympics.



The recently renovated exhibition area features 40.000 square meters indoor and 20.000 square meters outdoor exhibition areas and a car park for 1,400 vehicles. Additionaly the Antalya Exhibition Centers AEC offers 15 meeting rooms one of them for 1000 people.



Exhibitor Profile

- Machinery and Equipments for Restaurants, Industrial Kitchens and Laundries

- Fast Food & Patisserie Systems and Materials

- Serving Materials (Glass, Porcelain, Metal)

- Hotel Textile, Decoration Materials

- Hotel Furniture

- Congress Hall Furniture and Equipments

- Personnel Clothing

- Cleaning Materials Tools and Equipments

- Park, Garden, Beach Equipments and Landscape Materials

- Generators and UPS's

- Heating and Ventilating and Cooling (HVAC) systems

- Pools, Saunas, Baths, Jacuzzi and Their Accessories

- Entertainment, Promotion Equipment and Services

- Lifts, Accessories and All Kinds of Facilities for Disabilities

- Spa and Wellness Equipments

- Beauty Care and Sport Equipment

- Computer and Information Systems, Hardware and Software

- Audio and Video Systems, Electronic Appliances (TVs, DVDs, Home Theatre Systems)

- Electronic Office Devices (Fax Machines, Photocopiers, Printers),



- Sectoral Publications



Shuttle services from various hotels and the in 2016 inaugurated Metro Transport line connect the AEC with the center of Antalya.





More information:

http://http://anfas.com.tr/



PressRelease by

Antalya Convention Bureau ACB

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/19/2017 - 09:58

Language: English

News-ID 518590

Character count: 2446

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Antalya Convention Bureau ACB



Meldungsart: Messeinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 86



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease