Sunlux LTD The Roof Windows Company Announces New Range Of Flat Rooflights

A UK-based roof windows company looks set to excel in 2017 thanks to a new range of cutting-edge products.

(firmenpresse) - Many homeowners decide to convert their loft or build an extension at some point during their lives. It helps to provide more space inside their home without having to move somewhere new. One of the biggest issues affecting people relates to lighting their new room. Its not always possible to add standard windows due to positioning. However, Sunlux LTD now sells products designed to solve that problem.



The Sunlux flat glass rooflights available today are far superior to anything people may have seen in the past. They are easy to install, and guaranteed to provide as much natural light as possible. The products are double-glazed and non-opening, meaning they will never let cold air inside the property. Unlike some other products on the market, the roof lights act as a thermal insulator and help to keep warm air inside every home.



One of the most significant advantages to using Sunlux products relates to the ease of installation. That contributes towards saving customers hundreds or even thousands of pounds. While people should still employ a professional to handle the task, the entire job should take less than an hour. So, theres no need to worry about extra costs when choosing one of these items. Best of all? Delivery times are fast, and most folks can get their items in just two days. They just need to place their order before 12 pm.



Sunlux LTD has gone from strength to strength during the last few years thanks to their dedication to quality and customer service. They will work with all clients to ensure they purchase the most suitable products based on their requirements. The team is also available during office hours to handle any questions or queries. So, anyone with interest in these items shouldnt hesitate to get in touch.



Prices are kept as low as possible to ensure the company remains competitive. Any savings made are then passed to the customers, so they are sure to get a fantastic deal. These products are built to last, and many come with a standard warranty in case there are any issues. However, people only have to read reviews to see that almost all buyers are satisfied with their roof lights and the entire service.





Use the contact details below to get in touch with Sunlux LTD and explain any requirements. The team will then consider the best options on the table before offering recommendations. Its hard to find a better group of people anywhere else in this industry, and so Sunlux is the specialist of choice for most homeowners this year.



Contact:

Marcin Kielkowicz

Sunlux LTD

Phone: 0208 310 0400

Address: Unit 9C, Europa Trading Estate, Fraser Road, Erith, DA8 1QL, UK

Email: office(at)sunlux.co.uk

Website: https://sunluxroofwindows.co.uk





More information:

http://https://sunluxroofwindows.co.uk



PressRelease by

Sunlux LTD

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/19/2017 - 10:01

Language: English

News-ID 518591

Character count: 2938

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sunlux LTD



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 79



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease