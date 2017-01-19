Free POS Cash Register Release Set To Change The Face Of POS Cash Registers

Commercial Merchant Services releases information on how its new POS Cash Register will change things in the POS Cash Registers space for the better. Further information can be found at Commercial Merchant Services.
(firmenpresse) - [Groovv POS](http://www.poscashregistersystem.com)Earlier today, Commercial Merchant Services announced the launch of Free POS Cash Register, its new POS Cash Register set to go live 01/19/2017. For anyone with even a passing interest in the world of POS Cash Registers, this launch will be worth paying attention to, as it's set to shake things up.
Currently, with even a passing glance, a person will notice that nothing is charged for a complete POS cash register system. The CEO at Commercial Merchant Services, Julian Johnson, makes a point of saying "things are going to change when Free POS Cash Register launches".
Julian Johnson continues... "Where you'll always see our competitors doing the same old thing, we will Free POS Cash Register for small businesses. This is done because To help the small business owner grow there business. Ultimately this is going to be a huge benefit to our customers because No upfront cost involved to the small business owner."
Commercial Merchant Services was established in 1996. It has been doing business Over 20 years and it has always aimed to innovate in any large or small way it can, due to the firm belief that innovation drives progress and greater happiness.
Currently, the closest thing to Free POS Cash Register is Square, but Free POS Cash Register improved on this by No cost involved. This alone is predicted to make Commercial Merchant Services's POS Cash Register more popular with customers in the POS Cash Registers space, quickly. There is no contract or termination fees ever.Cancel anytime that like, also receive a $200 billing credit on the first statement.
Once again, Free POS Cash Register is set to launch 01/19/2017. To find out more, the place to visit is http://www.poscashregistersystem.com
