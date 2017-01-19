Cognitec Hires Terry Hartmann as Vice President to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Biometrics Market

(PresseBox) - 9.01.2017 - Renowned biometrics pioneer Terry Hartmann will lead business development and client relations as Vice President Asia Pacific at Cognitec Systems Pty Ltd.

Hartmann will direct an international sales and support team to meet the demands of an expanding biometrics market in the region. Governments in Australia, New Zealand and many Asian countries are investing heavily into large-scale biometric projects, and many of them have trusted Cognitec?s market-leading face recognition technology for more than a decade. "Face biometrics is now a proven technology, yet has so much potential for growth. Asia Pacific is certainly the place where innovation can be realized," said Hartmann. "I am excited to leverage Cognitec?s products into numerous security and facilitation benefits to prospective clients, integrators and their customers."

Cognitec gains Hartmann?s world-wide leadership experience in the identity and security domains. Most recently, he led the transportation business in the U.S. and Canada for Unisys, and before that managed their solutions for industry applications globally. Hartmann became an internationally acknowledged thought leader on applying biometric and chip technologies to border control/identity management during his tenure with the Australian Passport Office. He was the author of the ISO/ICAO international standards for face recognition in ePassports, and has won numerous international awards. Organizations around the world have invited him as a key speaker.

"Terry brings to Cognitec a long-standing, remarkable reputation as an industry expert," said Cognitec CEO Alfredo Herrera. "We are certain that his passion for advancing biometric technologies, and his experience with global applications and projects, will perfectly align with Cognitec?s growth strategy in the Asia Pacific region and further strengthen our business position and relationships."



Cognitec develops market-leading face recognition technologies and applications for enterprise and government customers around the world. In various independent evaluation tests, our FaceVACS® software has proven to be the premier technology available on the market. Cognitec's portfolio includes products for facial database search, video screening and analytics, border control, ICAO compliant photo capturing and facial image quality assessment. Corporate headquarters are located in Dresden, Germany; other offices in Rockland, MA and Sydney, Australia.







Company information / Profile:

