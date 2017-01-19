Kögel at Transpotec Logitec 2017

Kögel will be showing four exhibits in Verona

(PresseBox) - Kögel presents its portfolio for forwarding companies and the construction industries at Transpotec Logitec 2017 in Verona. From 22nd to 25th February 2017, visitors can take a close look at four Kögel semi-trailers at the Kögel booth E2.1 ? F2.4 in Hall 11. The Kögel Light plus, the Kögel Cool ? PurFerro quality premium refrigerated box, the Kögel Combi centre axle trailer and the Kögel Cargo Coil tarpaulin semi-trailer mit FlexiUse body will be on display at the trade fair.

Kögel semi-trailers at Transpotec Logitec 2017

The Kögel Light plus

Kögel will be showing a new generation of the Kögel Light semi-trailer at its booth at the Transpotec Logitec which was first presented at the IAA Commercial Vehicles in 2016. The completely redeveloped Kögel Light plus comes with a frame and body especially optimised for payload and weight. With a low tare weight, starting at 4,775 kilograms with individual equipment, and 5,145 kilograms in its standard version, it is exceptionally cost-effective to drive.

Kögel Cool ? PurFerro quality

The premium refrigerated box Kögel Cool ? PurFerro quality is the second exhibit at the fair. The comprehensively optimised premium refrigerated semi-trailer has not only been adapted to the market requirements for transporting fresh and frozen food as well as pharmaceutical products, it is also suitable for general use thanks to a range of options. Thanks to a broad range of special equipment options, the trailer offers a high degree of customisation to specific customer requirements.

The Kögel Combi centre axle trailer

In addition to this, a centre axle trailer for swap bodies will be on display with the Combi at the Kögel booth. It is suitable for the standard transport of swap bodies having a total length of up to 7.82 metres, as well as 20-foot ISO containers. The Kögel Combi centre axle trailer also benefits from a drawbar adjustable in height and length.



The Kögel Cargo Coil with FlexiUse body

The fourth exhibit is the Kögel Cargo Coil with FlexiUse body. Apart from transporting coils and split strips, this semi-trailer is suitable for a wide variety of transport tasks thanks to the large adjustment range of the FlexiUse body.



Kögel is one of the leading trailer manufacturers in Europe. Since it was established in 1934, the company has manufactured more than 500,000 trailers. With its commercial vehicles and solutions for freight-forwarding companies and the construction industry, the company has been providing 'Made in Germany' engineering quality for more than 80 years. During this period, it has maintained its passion for transport and innovation, enabling it to offer proven, long-lasting added value to freight-forwarding companies. The company headquarters and main production facility of Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG are located in the Bavarian town of Burtenbach. In addition to these, Kögel also has factories and premises in Neu-Ulm (Germany), Duingen (Germany), Chocen (Czech Republic) and Moscow (Russia).

www.koegel.com





Company information / Profile:

www.koegel.com





