Video Lead Capture Embedded Email Landing Page Builder Software Launched

Velvetmice, an Australian software development company, launched a new video landing page creation software called Video Lander. The software allows its users to create custom video lead capture pages without prior programming knowledge. Video Lander is currently available for free.

Internet marketing has grown considerably over the past decade, as more and more businesses attempt to leverage the power of online visibility to reach more potential clients and grow their reputation and credibility.



However, the overall marketing trend has been to move from traditional, aggressive advertising to personalized, targeted content marketing. In order to provide customized content to pre-selected audiences, online businesses need to develop comprehensive client e-mail lists and build professional client relations.



One of the most effective means of gathering e-mails is through landing pages or lead capture pages. A professional, compelling landing page will generate visitor interest and will convince potential clients to provide their e-mail addresses in exchange for a certain service, offer or discount. The resulting client e-mail list can then be used for marketing purposes, informational content distribution, reputation management, feedback request or all other business interactions.



Velvetmice launched Video Lander, a new software for building video lead capture pages with embedded e-mail forms. The new software aims to integrate the visual power of short videos into a multimedia page designed to capture viewers interest by presenting the material in animated, easy-to-understand graphic forms.



The software allows the users to easily create customized landing pages with video-included e-mail request forms. The design interface is graphic as opposed to code-based, thus allowing amateur website owners to design landing pages in a variety of formats for a variety of purposes.



Video Lander also allows its users to create thank you pages and a variety of other client-interaction pages, in a similar user-friendly process. The software does not require any programming skills, and it can easily be integrated into all web host platforms.





The software is currently available for free.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.



