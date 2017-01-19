The German CleanTech Institute certified Global Leading Renewable Energy Systems

(PresseBox) - In January 2017, for the first time, the Global Leading RES (Renewable Energy Systems) Awards were held. In this context, the German CleanTech Institute (DCTI) together with EuPD Research, the Joint Forces for Solar (JF4S) initiative and the International Battery & Energy Storage Alliance (IBESA) certified exceptional achievements in the areas of photovoltaic (PV) and electrical energy storage (EES).

More than 300 projects from all over the world have been submitted in order to apply for the Global Leading RES Awards. Reaching from Australia to Germany over Tajikistan and India, 46 outstanding PV and EES projects in the categories First Mover, Tech Driver, Innovative Application, Unique Location and Largest Project have been identified. Amongst others, RWTH Aachen University has been awarded as Tech Driver for their M5BAT - Modular Multi-Megawatt Multi-Technology Medium voltage Battery energy storage system. As a hybrid battery energy storage system, it combines 5 different battery types, and allows hybrid operation with online-optimization of load allocation. In the category First Mover the German Phoenix Solar AG received the seal for their solar park in Riyadh. Implemented on behalf of KAPSARC, King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, the two phase pioneer PV power plant is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia.

?As there are tens of thousands of PV and EES installations implemented every year, there is only little awareness for projects of particular importance? states Leo Ganz, Partner and Head of Key Account Management and Markets at DCTI. ?Therefore, it is important to acknowledge industry pioneers and to enhance the stakeholder?s confidence?, Ganz continues. With this in mind, the Global Leading RES Awards offer recognition for emerging markets: New target groups are becoming accessible, local industry stakeholders can learn from best practices, investor confidences will be enhanced, and business relations will be fostered.



?The seal highlights extraordinary projects, distinguished by outstanding technologies, application methods and sites.? emphasizes Daniel Fuchs, Director of Joint Forces for Solar.

In order to fulfill the fast moving nature of the emerging markets, companies are encouraged to submit their projects for the Global Leading RES Awards throughout the whole year.

You may find a detailed description of all 46 certified projects here: http://www.dcti.de/auszeichnungen/projektzertifizierung/winner

For further information about the DCTI and the application form for the Global Leading RES Awards, please click here: http://www.dcti.de/en/awards/project-certification.html



The German CleanTech Institute (DCTI) is one of the global leading institutes specialized on neutral and objective evaluation of current renewable energies products, solutions, projects and the companies behind. Through its comprehensive understanding of the Clean Tech market and its independent reputation, the DCTI is an esteemed partner of manufacturers, governments, clusters and institutions in the elucidation of the relevant target groups.





Company information:

