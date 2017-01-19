SADA Targets Mid-Market with Multi-Million Dollar Investment

The cloud services and technology consulting firm announces plans to invest more than $11 million to expand its Google, Microsoft and Facebook business units in response to increasing demand for cloud services by mid-market and enterprise

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- announces plans to invest more than $11 million over the next year to significantly increase the size and scope of its public cloud services and technology consulting business. In conjunction with the investment, SADA -- a launch partner for Google on Google Apps (now G Suite), for Microsoft on Office 365, and for Facebook on Workplace -- recently secured an additional eight thousand square feet of office space at its Los Angeles headquarters to accommodate the dozens of new employees it plans to hire over the next 12 months.

SADA has experienced rapid growth over the past two years as demand for public cloud infrastructure and applications by enterprise organizations increases dramatically. The firm had revenue of $70 million in 2016, up from $47 million in 2015. SADA is forecasting revenue of $100 million for 2017. Customer growth has been similarly strong. SADA now has 2,400 customers, up from 1,800 in 2015, and has migrated 20 million users to public cloud, up from 10 million in 2014. SADA's growth mirrors the larger cloud services market. According to Gartner, the market for public cloud services is projected to grow 16.5 percent in 2016 to $204 billion, up from $175 billion in 2015. By 2020, Gartner says "Cloud Shift" will affect more than $1 trillion in IT spending worldwide. Today, only five percent of IT spend is in the cloud -- and that's for applications that have been "lifted and shifted," the market size for brand new cloud use cases is so large it's unknown.

SADA intends to spread its multi-million dollar investment across its Google, Microsoft and Facebook business units. Among other things, the money will be used to hire and train at least 50 people over the next year into various Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Engineering positions. Already with over 18,000 square feet of office space in the Los Angeles area, SADA has plans to add up to seven thousand square feet more in the next year for national field expansion. And with its eyes on new ways to leverage cloud infrastructure, SADA will continue to invest in services and programs that highlight emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Big Data and analytics, Internet of Things, and Mobile.

The past year has been busy for SADA:

The firm experienced high double-digit growth in its Google and Microsoft business units, and is in the final stages of completing multi-thousand user Facebook Workplace deployments.

Also in the past year, SADA was named to the Inc. Fastest Growing Private Companies list for the ninth year in a row and was among the Los Angeles Business Journal's Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies for the fourth consecutive year.

SADA was named Google Cloud 2016 Top Business Partner for Mid-Market Accounts, North America, and 2016 Global Google Maps Partner of the Year for the success of its Google Maps practice which grew 120% in 2016.

SADA made key executive hires in 2016, including tech leaders Tom Marek as Practice Director for Enterprise Solutions and Mitesh Patel as Vice President of Consulting Services.

The firm's enterprise customers now include Virgin America, Marriott, Coffee Bean, Postmates, The McClatchy Company, FirstTeam Real Estate, BCBG, Middlesex Hospital, the City of Chicago and Media News Group.

This month, SADA and Collins Engineers launched Atom, an asset management application for regional transportation departments and related agencies.

"We're on track to double sales, employees, customers and users from 2015-2017. By this time next year we'll have 220-plus employees and over 3,000 customers," says Tony Safoian, President and CEO at SADA Systems. "We are extremely bullish on the future of public cloud and this comes directly from conversations with enterprise customers, who continue to ask for our help in evaluating and deploying solutions from Google, Microsoft and more recently, Facebook. Our commitment to customer satisfaction, coupled with widespread interest in public cloud, is fueling our growth and guiding our decision to invest in people and new services."

SADA Systems, Inc. is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations through cloud-based solutions. As a Facebook Workplace Service Partner, a Google Cloud Premier Partner and a Microsoft National Solutions Provider, SADA Systems has gained global accolades as an exceptional service provider with proven expertise in enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, managed services, user adoption and change management. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for nine years, CRN's MSP Elite 150, Inc.'s 2016 Top 50 Workplaces and the 2015 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, SADA prides itself on continuous innovation, strong partnerships and exceptional customer service. To learn more, visit: .

